Review: 9 TO 5 at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

The musical runs through July 8, 2023.

By: Jun. 17, 2023

On Friday, June 16, I had the pleasure of seeing a phenomenal performance of 9 TO 5, the musical, at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT.  I joined the opening night packed house in tremendously enjoying this production!  With book by Patricia Resnick and music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, this show, based on the movie, while comedic, also addresses the important issues of sexism and sexual harassment in the workplace, how both can take on various forms, and both can be devastating and infuriating to those who are subject to them.  This entire cast is spectacular in the way they perform their roles, under the direction of Andrea Pane, choreography of Christina Ronquillo, and musical direction of Zachary Kampler.

The three main protagonists are Violet (Abby Rozmajzi), Judy (Sophie Rundhaug), and Doralee (Hannah Beatt).  Violet is widowed.  Judy is divorced.  Doralee is married.  All three women work in the same office, for a pompous, selfish, mean, lecherous, condescending, and corrupt boss named Franklin Hart (Andrea Pane).  Franklin Hart spreads a totally false rumor that Doralee is his mistress, a rumor that leads to Doralee being ostracized by her co-workers, and not knowing why.  Violet gets overlooked for a promotion that instead went to a younger man, Joe (Tyler Panek), who Violet had trained.  Franklin Hart was unapologetic about the fact that Joe, being a man, was a deciding factor in the decision to give Joe the promotion over Violet.  Judy was outraged that another female co-worker got fired for talking about their respective salaries at work.  The co-worker had reason to believe that a male co-worker who was doing the same job as her was making more money that her.  The co-worker was trying to acquire evidence that this discrepancy was gender-based and office-wide.  Judy was also upset about the condescending manner in which she was spoken to at work.

When Doralee finds out about the lie that was circulating about her, and clarifies the truth to Violet and Judy, the three become friends and together share their personal fantasies about ways of overthrowing their boss.  The stage chemistry between Abby Rozmajzi, Sophie Rundhaug, and Hannah Beatt is strong.  All three have excellent stage presence and play off each other extremely well.  They make their characters and the dynamics between them incredibly believable. 

Andrea Pane yet again shines in his role as the main antagonist, Franklin Hart.  His mannerisms and delivery of lines perfectly bring this very deliberately dislikeable character to life, in a way that the audience wants to see him defeated by the women who he mistreats.

Despite all the overt sexism of Franklin Hart, he has one employee named Roz (Candice Sisbarro), who has a crush on him and likes to rat out her co-workers to him.  Roz’s mindset is difficult for any rational person to comprehend.  That makes it all the more impressive how excellent Candice Sisbarro is at successfully portraying this very challenging character to perform. 

Joe has what initially seems to be an unrequited crush on Violet.  Tyler Panek portrays this likeable character in a moving way that makes the audience hope that Joe and Violet end up together.

The rest of the cast all make their roles count, including Martin Garcia as Dwayne, Michael Wright as Enright and Dick, Jeremy Ajdukiewicz as Tinsworthy and the ensemble members who include Annie Bonello, Betsy Grover, Ashley McLeod, Jessica Pescosolido, and Sarah Cloutier. 

Will Violet, Judy, and Doralee get back at Franklin Hart?  If they do, how will they get back at him?  Will they get away with it?  Will Joe and Violet end up together?  Will Roz end up with Franklin Hart?  Will Franklin Hart change his attitudes?  Come to the show to find out!

For mature audiences, I highly recommend 9 TO 5 which is scheduled to continue to run  at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport through July 8, 2023.  For times and tickets, please go to Click Here.




Recommended For You