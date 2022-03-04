Registration Is Open For Theater Barn Kids' Spring And Summer Workshops

The Ridgefield Theater Barn recently opened registration for their Spring and Summer Kids' Workshops. As always, all experience levels are welcome, and no audition is necessary. Scholarship and financial assistance are available, as well as discounts for registering more than one child or multiple sessions.

The Music Man, which begins classes on March 15th, is the musical workshop on offer this Spring and is geared to ages 8 to 12. This 5-week workshop meets twice a week and concludes with a performance for family and friends. For those a bit older, Acting for Teens is a non-musical 4-week workshop for those ages 13 and up. Through improvisational games, acting exercises, and scene work, students will gain a greater understanding of acting as an art form. This workshop is the perfect class for any teen who is interested in improving their performance skills.

For the summer, the Barn is offering 2 workshop sessions (July 11th-22nd and July 25th-August 5th) in which the RTB Kids will come together for two weeks to put on a spectacular show for family and friends. Under the nurturing and talented tutelage of Summer Program Director Stefano Pena and Music Program Director Anya Caravella, kids will spend each day working on their acting, singing, dancing, and comedy skills while putting together a show. Acting and vocal technique, as well as improvisational skills, will be incorporated into their day. This year participants will be going to see Anne Of Green Gables at the Goodspeed Opera House.

The summer workshop, which will take place primarily outdoors, is for student actors from 3rd-8th grade, including rising freshmen. There are also student teacher positions available for high school and college-aged students. Classes meet five days a week from 11- 4 and early drop-off is available (9-11am). All workshops end with a performance for friends and family on the Barn's outdoor stage.

For more information, including a complete schedule for each workshop, prices, and registration details, please visit the Barn website, www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org