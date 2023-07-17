Register Now for Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Adult Audition Workshop Series

Playhouse Theatre Academy will offer a three-part audition workshop for adults (ages 17 and up). The workshop will be held on July 24th (Musical Theatre), 25th (Dance/Choreography), and 26th (Acting) at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, CT. Tuition is $30 for each workshop, but signing up for all three will give you a discounted rate of $70 and a complimentary ticket to see Playhouse’s summer musical, Bandstand! Registration is open, and slots are filling quickly.

Ever wanted to audition for a show, but not quite sure how to go about it? Maybe you need some help with a monologue or a song? Dancing is not quite your forte but you would love to be part of a musical? Come join Playhouse Theatre Academy this summer, where actors of all levels will participate in sharpening their auditioning skills!

The workshops will consist of: Choice, preparation and presentation of musical selections, finding character and depth within a song, character development specific to the role(s) you are seeking, finding the beats and pacing of monologue auditioning, working with a scene partner or “reader,” tools and tips on how to confidently audition in any venue, and headshot and resume tips. In addition, a dance warm-up, and a short discussion of tips for dance auditions, as well as a dance combination from a modern musical will be taught. Modifications will be provided for all skill levels, so that dancers can participate in a way that is beneficial to all.

This three-part audition workshop will be taught by Kevin Barlowski, Patrick O’Konis, and Sarah Rose Stack. For full teaching artist bios, and to learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including summer 2023 pricing and registration forms, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.