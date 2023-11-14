RENT, OKLAHOMA! & More Set for Center Stage Theatre 2024 Season

Click Here, an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing high quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities, today announced its 2024 season. Premiering with “Oklahoma!” on February 16, 2024, the season will include four musicals, including the annual summer production featuring performers aged 14-23, and one play, and the education center line-up will present four musicals as well as summer camp options.

“On behalf of the entire team at Center Stage Theatre, we are grateful for the ongoing support of our subscribers, patrons, volunteers and sponsors who supported us and resulted in a fantastic season in 2023,” said Carla Sullivan, Managing Director, Center Stage Theatre. “We've worked hard to put together a subscriber series that offers a line-up celebrating classic Broadway, “new” Broadway and some other wonderful shows that may be a little less known. We are excited to announce our 2024 education center performance opportunities earlier than ever before too, allowing our young performers the chance to mark their calendars early when planning out extra-curricular activities for the year!”

The 2024 subscription series includes:

“Oklahoma!” – February 16-25

“The Play That Goes Wrong” – April 19-28

“Rent” – July 12-28 (annual summer production featuring performers aged 14-23)

“I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” – September 20-29

“Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical” – December 6-15

Performance opportunities as part of the 2024 Education Center line-up includes:

“Oklahoma!, Jr.” – March 1-10 (60-minute production featuring actors in grades 5-8 on the mainstage set)

Frozen KIDS – May 31-June 2 (30-minute adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical featuring actors in grades 2-4)

Addams Family Younger@Part – October 25-27 (30-minute adaptation of the Broadway musical featuring actors in grades 2-4)

Adamms Family, Jr. – November 7-10 (60-minute adaptation of the Broadway musical featuring performers in grades 5-8)

Zombie Prom – November 1-10 (featuring actors in grades 9-12)

The education center also announced that 2024 summer camp opportunities will feature one- and two-week camps for students entering grades K-8, as well as an extended day option.

Subscriptions for the 2024 season can be purchased online beginning November 15 for $145 per person, which includes tickets to all five shows. Student subscriptions are available for $75 per person. Single tickets, including seats for education center performances, will go on sale one month before opening night of each show ($36 adults, $18 students) with group rates available.

For more information, visit Click Here.

About Center Stage Theatre

Click Here is an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing high quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities. Located in Shelton, Connecticut, the theatre produces five full scale productions a year including its annual summer musical featuring performers aged 14-23, as well as year-round theatre education and performance opportunities for students in grades K-12. Founded in 2005 by Gary and Francesca Scarpa, Center Stage is a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre attracting actors and audiences from throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties and was named “Best Community Theater” by Connecticut Magazine's “Best of CT 2022” round-up. For more information, visit Click Here, or the theatre's Facebook (@centerstageshelton) or Instagram (@centerstageshelton) channels.