Playhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in April

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at 8pm. Jess Miller and Corey Manning are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved.

Jess Miller (Co-Headliner) has built an act that shows the humor in every aspect of life. Her fresh and friendly presence on stage makes her appealing to audience members from every walk of life. Her quick wit, ability to connect with the crowd and her on-the-fly creativity enables her to manipulate her material from an "every day girl" to brash and bawdy and back seemingly effortlessly. Jess has performed at the Women in Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Chicks, won the Ladies Room Comedy Festival, was a finalist at the Devil Cup Comedy Festival, Big Pine Comedy Festival, She Devil Contest and has worked all over the country at clubs such as Caroline's, Broadway Comedy Club, Crackers, Off-the-Hook, Funnybone, The Coming Strip, The Punchline, Laugh's Unlimited, The Comedy Factory Hollywood and many more. She recently headlined The No Nuts Comedy Tour which toured the country. Jess ran a wildly successful monthly show called The "OMG! It's Only Wednesday?" Comedy Show at the Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee, Mass. From host to headliner, Jess Miller will have you belly laughing from the moment the show starts!

Corey Manning (Co-Headliner) is a Comedian by Night known for his "slick, upbeat, funny, over-the-top comedy," Corey Manning has headlined The Apollo, is currently streaming in Amazon Prime, appeared on NBC's Family Feud with Steve Harvey, and showcased in Jamie Foxx's Lollapalooza's New Faces in Comedy. A Superhero by Day, Corey Manning utilizes comedy and evidence-based research, and promising practices, as well as his personal experiences and knowledge, to facilitate interactive workshops around the world, in-person and/or online. The topics he can cover range from substance abuse education and prevention, bullying, making healthy choices to diversity, conflict resolution, goal setting, and elements of effective practice of mentoring. Take a seat and put your drinks/food in a location where you're less likely to knock them over, because as soon as Corey Manning descends upon the stage... It's on!!! Known for his "Slick, upbeat, funny, over-the-top comedy," if there is no energy in the room, he brings it. If there IS energy in the room, Corey absorbs it, electrifies it, and then takes it to another level. He has yet to find an audience he can't entertain, or a topic he can't cover.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Covid-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly encouraged.

Tickets are on sale for all 2023 Comedy Nights. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.