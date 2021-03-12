Playhouse On Park Is Now Accepting Summer Internship Applications

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc (Playhouse on Park, Playhouse Theatre Academy) is currently accepting applications for their 2021 Summer Internship Program.

This program is a great way for emerging theatre professionals to learn and grow both professionally and personally. The program allows college students and recent graduates of diverse backgrounds to have hands-on experiences as ensemble members in a nurturing and collaborative environment.

The company is currently taking applications for the 2021 Internships in multiple areas including Performance, Marketing, Development, Finance, Company Management, Literary, Education, Stage Management, Costumes, and Production.

Dates of the 10-week full time internship are June 14 - August 22, 2021. Applications should be submitted no later than April 1, 2021 for full consideration. Candidates will be asked to interview or audition. For submission requirements, application form, and full internship descriptions, visit the Education tab / Internships subtab on www.PlayhouseOnPark.org. Additionally, fall and spring internships can be arranged for college credit.

Internships can often be customized to fit a student's strengths and goals, and some summer interns may have a dual focus. Interns also have the opportunity to take Master Classes through Playhouse Theatre Academy (Playhouse Theatre Group's education program), and are assigned a mentor for the duration. Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. Students have access to professional artists, productions, and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park.

Playhouse on Park is committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse community that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply. Consideration for employment will be given to all applicants without regard to race/ethnicity, gender identity/sexual orientation, age or ability.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is committed to a policy of non-discrimination. Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. does not unlawfully discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, marital status, unfavorable discharge from the military, handicap, or disability in its hiring practices, programs and activities.