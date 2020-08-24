Playhouse On Park Brings Dance Party With Darlene To FROM THE PORCH

Join Darlene (outdoors and socially distanced) on Wednesday, September 16.

Playhouse on Park has brought several events to Farmington's Hill-Stead Museum including Comedy Night, a Broadway-Style Cabaret, and Playwrights on Park. They will return with an in-person dance party, led by Playhouse Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director Darlene Zoller. Join Darlene (outdoors and socially distanced) on Wednesday, September 16 (Rain Date: Sept. 17) at 6:30pm (Gates Open at 6pm). Casual dancing/warm-ups will begin at 6:30pm followed by dancer/non dancer choreography taught to the song "Before I Let Go" by Beyoncé. It is guaranteed fun for dancers of any skill level and suggested for ages tweens and up. Bring your water bottle, sweat towel, and a chair or blanket if you might want to sit at any time. Food and drink are permitted, so feel free to pack some snacks and BYOB.

At Playhouse on Park, Darlene has directed and choreographed CABARET, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World) SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its 18th year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for 2014's production of I'D RATHER BE DANCING. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event exclusive to the Playhouse. Darlene is an adjunct professor at the University of Hartford's Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE and SMILE.

Tickets are $25; they will not be sold at the door. You can order tickets through Playhouse on Park - online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/playhouseonpark/2704/event/1188809, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT. 06119. Please note Playhouse on Park's abbreviated hours due to Covid-19: 10am -2pm Mon-Fri or by appointment. On the night of the event, you will not need a physical ticket; your name and the size of your party will be on a list at the gate. Bring your own beverages, food, chairs/blankets and masks. Masks must be warn unless you are in your designated spot on the lawn. The Hill-Stead Museum is located at 35 Mountain Rd. Farmington, CT 06032. For more information, visit their website at www.Hillstead.org.

About Playhouse on Park: It's Connecticut's most affordable and intimate professional theatre, located in West Hartford's historic and diverse Park Road neighborhood. Playhouse on Park is managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2009 by Tracy Flater, Sean Harris and Darlene Zoller. The trio quickly took over a vacant theatre space and opened Playhouse on Park, an intimate 163-seat theater space with seating on three sides of the stage. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre year-round, including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series, whichis part of our Literature Alive Field Trip Program; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more.

A message from the Hill-Stead Museum: The health and safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In the interest of your personal safety and community health, please observe all the precautions listed here: Guests are advised to practice physical distancing by standing at least 6 feet away from other groups of people not traveling with them while standing in lines and moving around the property; Children must stay with adults at all times and a minimum of 6 feet distance must be maintained between all other non-family members; Face masks should be worn by all visitors six years of age and above; Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed at entrances and high contact areas; A first aid station will be accessible.

Hill-Stead employees have already pre-marked spaces on the lawn for your group. Upon arrival, guests will be escorted to a pre-marked space on the west lawn by an employee wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). We are closely monitoring government policy changes, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, government mandates, and public health advancements and will continue to make changes as necessary or appropriate to our protocols and procedures.

