Pine Street Players to Present THE LEGEND OF BLACK DUCK in September at Cheney Hall

The Legend of the Black Duck is a thriller based on the true story of the notorious attack on the Black Duck rum-runner off the coast of New England.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Pine Street Players will present THE LEGEND OF BLACK DUCK September 16th at 7:00 PM at Cheney Hall.

The basic facts are not in dispute. On Dec 29, 1929 at 2:15 a.m. at the entrance of Newport Harbor, a Coast Guard Patrol boat opened fire without provocation on the 50ft. rum-runner Black Duck. From there, stories changed, identities were forged, and the truth lay submerged for 50 years - until a researcher meets a mysterious old sea captain who knows more than it seems. On September 16, unlock the secrets of the Black Duck and decide for yourself who and what to believe.

Based on the short story, also written by celebrated local author Walt Scadden.

A co-operative effort between the Little Theatre of Manchester and the Pine Street Players to benefit veterans projects in Manchester

$20 Tickets - All Seating





