Pianist David Korevaar To Perform Free Zoom Recital For Chopin Society Of Connecticut

Award-winning pianist David Korevaar will perform a free zoom recital on Sunday, April 25 at 3pm EST for the Chopin society of Connecticut.

The concert will feature an all Chopin program with selections from the incomparable Etudes, the First Ballade, the Berceuse and other favorites. Korevaar's performance of the First Ballade has been described as "revelatory" (Gramophone), his performance of the Berceuse "the best I've ever heard" (Fanfare).

To view, please register at https://www.chopinsocietyct.org/current-season/david-korevaar.

Hailed for his "wonderfully warm, pliant, spontaneous playing" by the Washington Post, pianist David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator. His active career includes appearances with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors including Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester. A passionate and committed collaborator, Korevaar is a founding member of the Boulder Piano Quartet, currently in resident at The Academy in Boulder, Colorado. He is a regular guest with the Takács Quartet, and recently performed with them on the Great Performers series at Lincoln Center in New York.

Korevaar's most recent addition to his extensive discography of over 50 titles is a highly praised disc of world premiere recordings of piano music by the largely forgotten Italian impressionist composer Luigi Perrachio. In 2020, he returned to the recording studio to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya.

Balancing an active performing schedule along with teaching at the University of Colorado, Boulder, Korevaar is a Distinguished Professor, only the second to bear that title in the College of Music and holds the Peter and Helen Weil fellowship in piano. He was also honored by the University in 2016 as a Distinguished Research Lecturer, a first in the College of Music.