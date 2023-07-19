Photos/Video: Westport County Playhouse Presents DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER

Westport Country Playhouse will stage a new adaption of the classic suspense thriller of blackmail and revenge, “Dial M for Murder,” July 11 through July 29, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original play by Frederick Knott, and directed by Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director. The production will be Lamos’ final directing work at the Playhouse prior to his planned retirement in January 2024 after 15 seasons as artistic director.

“Dial M for Murder” is an edge-of-your-seat tale about a devious husband, his wealthy wife, and her lover. The new version offers even more surprises and diabolic twists than the renowned Hitchcock film. The plot unfolds as Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

Kate Abbruzzese will play Margot Wendice, Patrick Andrews as Tony Wendice, Kate Burton as Inspector Hubbard, Krystel Lucas as Maxine, and Denver Milord as Lesgate.

The creative team includes Alexander Dodge, scenic design; Fabian Fidel Aguilar, costume design; Emma Deane, lighting design; Kate Marvin, sound design; Michael Rossmy, fight director/intimacy coach; Shane Ann Younts, dialect coach; Matthew Melchiorre, production stage manager; Kevin Jinghong Zhu, assistant stage manager; and Natalie Hoefling, production assistant.

Production Sponsor is Barbara K. Streicker. Production Partners are Czekaj Artistic Productions and Allen and Lorraine Noveck. Corporate Production Partner is RBC Wealth Management. 2023 Media Sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. 2023 Marketing Sponsor is Haddad & Partners.

Performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. (No Wed. or Sat. matinees during preview week). Special series include Taste of Tuesdays (July 11), Pride Night (July 13), Black Excellence Night (July 14), Opening Night (July 15), Sunday Symposium with playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (July 16), Open Captions (July 23), Backstage Pass (July 26), and Thursday TalkBack (July 27). The play is recommended for age 12 and up. Running time is approximately two hours with one intermission.

Single tickets for “Dial M for Murder” start at $35 during preview performances (July 11 - 14), and beginning July 15 Opening Night, tickets start at $45 and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/.

More info on “Dial M for Murder” at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/dial-m-for-murder/

The complete schedule of productions and other events is available at westportplayhouse.org.

All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

Westport Country Playhouse recently announced a “Save Your Playhouse” fundraising campaign to engage the community and raise funds to help the Playhouse transform into a center for live theater and a wide array of performing arts. For highlights of the campaign and to donate, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/support/save-your-playhouse/

