Photos: First Look at Madison Lyric Stage's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
Performances run September 16-25.
Madison Lyric Stage is now presenting Edward Albee's dark comedy Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? inside their brand-new tent on the grounds of Madison's Deacon John Grave House, September 16-25. Marc Deaton directs.
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Edward Albee's masterpiece, examining the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George. Late one evening, after a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as guests for drinks, and use them to fuel anguish and emotional pain toward each other through a harrowing night. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? won the Tony Award for Best Play and is also an Oscar-winning film.
John Johmann and Susan Kulp star as George and Martha. Johmann is known for his Madison Lyric Stage appearances, including Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Che in Evita and Bobby in Company. Last year, he headlined MLS's well-regarded production of the play The Boys in the Band. Susan Kulp is a company member of New Haven Theater Company, and recently starred in their May production of Annapurna. She has performed in starring roles with regional theater companies throughout Connecticut.
They are joined by Josh Karam as Nick and Caroline Fairweather as Honey. Karam is a recent graduate of Connecticut's Hartt School of Music and has performed and directed regionally. Fairweather is a recent graduate of Williams College and has performed with various theaters throughout the Berkshires region.