Photos: First Look at Madison Lyric Stage's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Madison Lyric Stage is now presenting Edward Albee's dark comedy Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? inside their brand-new tent on the grounds of Madison's Deacon John Grave House, September 16-25. Marc Deaton directs.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Edward Albee's masterpiece, examining the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George. Late one evening, after a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as guests for drinks, and use them to fuel anguish and emotional pain toward each other through a harrowing night. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? won the Tony Award for Best Play and is also an Oscar-winning film.