Photo Flash: Sherman Playhouse Presents CABARET

The Sherman Playhouse will be producing Cabaret opening with a half price preview Thursday Sept. 19 and running regular performances Sept. 20, 21, 27, 28, 29 (Matinee) Oct. 4, 5, 6 (Matinee) 11, and 12. Curtain opens at 8 for evening performances and 2 pm for matinees.

The plot takes place in a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the CABARET. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, CABARET explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Two Ladies." Book by Joe Masteroff; Based on the play by John Van Druten & Stories by Christopher Isherwood; Music By John Kander; Lyrics by Fred Ebb

"We are so proud and honored to have the much venerated director/choreographer, Brad Blake and Charles Smith as his equally celebrated Musical Director.be our directors for this year's musical. They has assembled a talented and inspiring group of professional performers that have been delivering great stuff during the rehearsals in which I have attended." says Producer and Playhouse Artistic Director Robin Frome. "We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic piece of art to the community which will prove to be a continuation of excitement and joy from our previous musical productions of Rocky Horror Show and Hair."

The rest of the crew of the show includes Chris Marker as Stage Manager, Al Chiappetta on lights and set, Kryspy Kreho as set painter, and Terry Hawley for Costumes.

The cast includes Richard Damaso as the EmCee, Samantha LaMendola as Sally Bowles, Kate Morris, Jillian Kelsey, Erin Walsh, Daisy Stott, Devon Strein,, Melissa Wiener as the Kit Kat Girls, Charles Roth and Tyler Holm as Kit Kat Boys, Michael Schaner as Clifford, Sean Coffey as Ernst, Tracey Marble as Fraulein Schnieder,

Anya Caravella as Faulein Kost, and David Halliwell as Herr Schultz.

The musicians for the Kit Kat band include Charles Smith (Conductor, Keyboard 1) Keiran Minor (Trombone, Keyboard 2) Ann Howell (Reeds) Kyle Camerato (Reeds) Jim Luurtsema (Trombone) Charles Casimiro (Bass) Robert Kogut (Drums)

The Sherman Playhouse is located off of Rt. 39 in Sherman CT. Tickets for every show can be purchased by logging onto their website. http://www.shermanplayers.org or by calling to reserve for Will Call at 860-354 3622.



Samantha LaMendola as Sally Bowles

Erin Walsh

Erin Walsh, Devon Strein, Jillian Kelsey

Anya Caravello as Fraulein Kost and Tracey Marble as Farulein Schnieder

Richard Demaso as Emcee

Samantha La Mendola as Sally and Michael Schaner as Clifford

Samantha LaMendola as Sally and Michael Schaner as Clifford Richard Demaso as EmCee





