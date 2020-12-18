Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914

Peter Rothstein's ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 is the next production in Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season. It will be available to stream online from December 16, 2020 - January 3, 2021. There are also 3 opportunities to attend a public screening at Cinestudio in Hartford. To learn more about at-home streaming, public screenings, and other events & activities surrounding All is Calm, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

It's a remarkable true story from the Western Front. ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 relives an astounding moment in history; in a silence amid the combat, a soldier steps into no man's land singing "Silent Night." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie between the Allied troops and German soldiers. They lay down their arms to celebrate the holiday, share food and drink, play soccer, and sing carols. This dramatic retelling weaves together firsthand accounts of World War I soldiers with patriotic tunes, trench songs, and Christmas carols. Musical arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. Directed by Sasha Brätt, with music direction by Benjamin Rauch.



This is a film of the play. This play was originally scheduled to be produced by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. live at Playhouse on Park. As a result of guidelines put forth by Governor Ned Lamont and out of concern for the safety of our staff, cast, and crew, the play was filmed outdoors without the presence of a live audience. All involved in the making of the film of this play were required to adhere to an extensive safety plan.

The cast includes Lu DeJesus (Actor 1) Connecticut Repertory Theatre: Beadle Bamford SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET; WCSU: Pinky OUR LADY OF 121ST STREET; Larry COMPANY; Mitch Mahoney THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, Niko Touros (Actor 2) Playhouse on Park: Usnavi IN THE HEIGHTS; Other credits include: CELEBRITY CRUISES, Crutchie NEWSIES, Reggie et. al FIRST DATE, Sky MAMMA MIA!, and Michael Hinton (Actor 3) Playhouse on Park: MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN; Regional: Elm Shakespeare Company; Ivoryton Playhouse; Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center; New York: Hip to Hip Theatre; UK: Tobacco Factory Theatre. MA: The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Singers include Kevin J. Andersen, Evan Benjamin, Matthew Bridgeman, Spencer Hamlin, Alex Hunt, Ryan Mancini, Michael McAvaney, Zach Reggio, and Jermaine Woodard Jr. Directed by Sasha Brätt. Brätt's Playhouse on Park credits include TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE, THE REVISIONIST, THE DINING ROOM, and OTHELLO, Director of New Works. Director or Assistant Director: Woolly Mammoth Theater Company, Folger Shakespeare Theatre, Shakespeare and Company, Ivoryton Playhouse, Seven Angels Theatre. Music Direction by Benjamin Rauch. Rauch leads a multi-faceted career as a countertenor( including (singing soprano with the GRAMMY® award winning ensemble Chanticleer) conductor, composer, and educator. Faculty at The Hartt School and directs the Hartt Choir and Chorale.



Stream-at-home tickets are $20 per stream plus an additional $3 service charge. Online orders are subject to an additional $1.50 processing fee. In person and phone orders do not have the additional $1.50 fee. All fees are passed on directly to the companies that charge us for their services. Upon purchasing a stream, you will receive an email from BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. This will include your receipt, your code to view the film and instructions on how to access it. The code is intended for the purchaser only. You will be able to access the film from December 16th - January 3rd only. For more information on streaming, or to purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

In person screenings at Cinestudio in Hartford: Tickets are $20, reserved seating. Screenings will be held on Friday, December 18th at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 19th at 2:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets must be purchased through Cinestudio. You may either purchase them online at www.cinestudio.org or in person the day of the screening.