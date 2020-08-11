Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photo Flash: First Look at Castle Craig Players' A LIGHT IN THE DARK Virtual Concert

The concert will be streaming free on Wednesday, August 12th at 8:00pm on YouTube.

Aug. 11, 2020  

Enjoy a first look at "A LIGHT IN THE DARK: A Virtual Concert of Hope & Inspiration", presented by Meriden's Castle Craig Players, and streaming free on Wednesday, August 12th at 8:00pm on YouTube!

Check out photos below!

Featuring songs carefully chosen from both Broadway and popular music, the concert will showcase beloved Castle Craig alumni singing songs we hope bring you hope and happiness during these challenging times.

Conceived and Directed by Melanie Del Sole & Ian Galligan, the evening will feature the talents of Arthur Canova, Nick Ciasullo, Emma Czaplinski, Chelsea Dacey, Jennifer Del Sole, Melanie Del Sole, Tom Denihan, Shannon Denihan, Len Fredericks, Ian Galligan, Katie Kirtland, Stephen Koehler, Ian Lynch-Passarelli, Bobby Schultz & Kathy Wade, with Mark Focarile at the piano.

While the concert stream is free to all, donations will be welcomed to support Castle Craig Players. COVID-19 has greatly impacted all of us in so many ways, and the arts have taken an especially hard hit.

For more information, including viewing links, visit www.castlecraig.org.

Katie Kirtland and Stephen Koehler

Emma Czaplinski

Arthur Canova and Kathy Wade

Nick Ciasullo

Melanie Del Sole

Len Fredericks

Chelsea Dacey, Kathy Wade and Jennifer Del Sole

Chelsea Dacey and Jennifer Del Sole

Chelsea Dacey

Bobby Schultz

Bobby Schultz, Ian Galligan and Arthur Canova

Chelsea Dacey and Bobby Schultz


