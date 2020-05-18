Pantochino Offers Original Musical Theatre To Audiences Curbside

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford has announced a new program, "Pantochino Curbside" bringing original musical theatre to the audiences' doorsteps.

Performed outdoors on lawns or driveways, Pantochino Curbside offer three live, costumed actors performing an original mini-musical. "Since audiences can't go to the theatre, we're bringing theatre to the audiences," said co-producer Bert Bernardi. "We're hoping to bring live entertainment, smiles and laughter to children and their families while keeping a safe social distance right there on their property," he added.

Beginning June 1st, the company will offer a new mini-musical, "Little Lilly Lollipop or The Sticky Situation" written by Bernardi with music by Justin Rugg. The fifteen-minute performance is steeped in the traditions of melodrama and high camp, complete with the hero, the villain and the damsel in distress. "The show is completely Pantochino's brand of humor and is perfect for the entire family to enjoy."

Pantochino Curbside is the third offering to come from the company since the onset of social distancing. The company's Pantochino Podcasts are currently available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and are being enjoyed by listeners worldwide, and "Let's Learn Stuff" with Victoria Sautee continues it's Facebook Live series every Tuesday and Thursday at 2pm.

About to begin it's tenth season, Pantochino Productions Inc was voted "Theatre of the Year 2019" by Broadway World and has been named Favorite Performing Arts by Fairfield County's Kids Out And About, and Most Loved Place to Go by New Haven's Hula Frog. The company is based in the Connecticut Post Mall and performs its original musical theatre at the MAC, Milford Arts Council. In addition to its musicals, the company presents its popular Summer Theatre Camps at the MAC, an acclaimed Teen Theatre program, After School Drama Clubs in schools throughout Southern Connecticut and co-produces the Nite Spot Nights cabaret series with Milford Arts Council.

More information on Pantochino Curbside can be found at www.pantochino.com

