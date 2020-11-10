Pantochino Announces CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN For The Holidays

Pantochino's Christmas Countdown begins December 1, 2020.

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional not-for-profit theatre for family audiences in Milford has announced its holiday attraction, a unique musical comedy theatre-inspired entertainment, "Pantochino's Christmas Countdown" delivered to audiences via twenty-four daily emails in December.

Each day, from December 1 to December 24, audiences will receive a five-minute entertaining email featuring scenes, songs, stories and surprises featuring the talents of Pantochino's favorite musical theatre performers. Pantochino's inimitable 'ridiculously entertaining' style features original songs and a snappy sense of humor appealing to all ages.

"We had to be inventive with the holidays this year, and being inventive is exactly what we do," said co-producer Bert Bernardi. "Filming a new Christmas show to be viewed online seemed too obvious-so we're going to make 24 little magical moments perfect for children and their families to enjoy, one each day leading up to Christmas." Jimmy Johansmeyer, also a co-producer of the company added, "They'll be fast, funny and full of holiday cheer-something to brighten everyone's day."

Now it it's tenth year, Pantochino Productions Inc. has been presenting original musical theatre at the MAC, Milford Arts Council as well as presenting Summer Theatre Camp, its After School Drama Clubs in Connecticut schools, an acclaimed Teen Theatre program and the Nite Spot Nights Cabaret series in partnership with Milford Arts Council. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company added an online series "Let's Learn Stuff," a series of mini-musical podcasts, a delivered-to-your-door Curbside Theatre experience and a drive-through Halloween event. The company studio is housed on the lower level of the Connecticut Post Mall.

Among its accolades this year, Pantochino was named "Theatre of the Year" (Broadway World, Connecticut), "Most Loved Place to Go" (HulaFrog New Haven), Favorite Performing Arts Company (Kids Out And About, Fairfield County) and a "Best of Milford" Award for theatre from the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce and Milford Living Magazine.

"Pantochino's Christmas Countdown" is sponsored by Berchem Moses PC and begins December 1, 2020. Patrons can register for just $10.00 on the company's website, www.pantochino.com

