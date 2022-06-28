Palace Theater Waterbury Announce Annual Raffle Winners

On Monday, June 27 the Palace Theater held the drawing for its Annual Raffle. Launched in January 2022 to support the non-profit performing arts center's annual fund campaign, the initiative raised $21,925 and was led by the theater's Board of Directors, Development Committee, and a group of dedicated volunteers.

"We are grateful for the ongoing support of the community, even during these challenging times. The Annual Raffle continues to be a fun way to engage the wider community in the Palace's mission," says Palace Theater CEO Frank Tavera.

Congratulations to the six lucky winners who took home the top prizes!

1st Prize: $3,000

Laura McIntire of Burlington, CT



2nd Prize: $1,500

Patty Rowland of Middlebury, CT

3rd Prize: $500 Amazon Gift Card

Burt Camp of Watertown, CT

4th Prize: $500 LaBonne's Market Gift Card

Stephanie Panico of Hamden, CT

5th Prize: $500 Target Gift Card

Mary Carroll of Waterbury, CT

6th Prize: $250 Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Gift Card

Peter Lombardozzi of West Haven, CT

THE PALACE THEATER is celebrating its 100th Year Anniversary in the 2021-2022 Season with a welcome return to the best of Broadway and live entertainment. Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performance arts center with a mission "to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences."