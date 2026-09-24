POLISH HERITAGE FESTIVAL Will Present World Premieres and Classical Masterworks
Maestro Adrian Sylveen curates the series with pianist Ina Jun and operatic soloists performing commissions by Jakub Polaczyk, Sandra Tracz, and Bernard Stieler.
Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, under the artistic direction of Maestro Adrian Sylveen, announced today the Polish Heritage Festival, a three-concert series celebrating the classical musical legacy and future of Poland. Curated by Maestro Sylveen, himself a Polish immigrant, the concerts will feature three distinct programs, including exciting guest artists and world premieres, at three different Connecticut venues. In addition, two of the programs will be performed in New York.
The breadth of the Polish repertory will be highlighted by orchestral masterworks by Fryderyk Chopin, Karol Szymanowski and Henryk Wieniawski performed alongside world premieres of commissions by Jakub Polaczyk (NYC), Sandra Tracz (Gdansk) and first performance of a violin concerto by Bernard Stieler (Poznan). Performing with the professional Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra will be world-class pianist Ina Jun, operatic vocal soloists, and Polish-American choirs. This trio of concerts, performed in venues in Connecticut and New York, will span eras, continents, and styles for an unforgettable panorama of Polish classical music.
POLISH HERITAGE FESTIVAL PROGRAM #1
Special Guests: Pianist Ina Jun and Bass-Baritone Laurentiu Rotaru
Sunday, October 11 at 3pm
New Britain Museum of American Art
56 Lexington St., New Britain, CT
- Variation on 'Góralu, czy ci nie żal?' composed by Adrian Sylveen, text M. Galucki
- World Premiere: Pacierz Staropolski (“Old Polish Lord’s Prayer”) composed by Jakub Polaczyk for Baritone and Orchestra featuring bass-baritone Laurentiu Rotaru
- Chopin's Ballade no. 1 in G minor, op. 23 & Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante featuring pianist Ina Jun
POLISH HERITAGE FESTIVAL PROGRAM #2
Special Guests: Wojciech Bonarowski, Laura Andreini, Moniuszko Choir, Polonia Children’s Choir, Schola Cantorum Sanctae Rosae Limanae
Sunday, October 25 at 6pm
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
269 Parkville Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Sunday, November 1 at 6pm
The Cathedral of St. Joseph
140 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
- World Premiere: “In Via” - A meditation on John Paul II for Choir Soloists & Orchestra composed by Sandra Tracz, featuring soprano Emily Tate Daniel, mezzo-soprano AddieRose Brown and baritone Wojciech Bonarowski
- Violin Concerto no.2, op. 61, composed by Karol Szymanowski featuring violinist Brunilda Myftaraj
- Stabat Mater, op. 53 composed by Karol Szymanowski featuring soprano Laura Andreini, mezzo-soprano AddieRose Brown, and baritone Wojciech Bonarowski
POLISH HERITAGE FESTIVAL PROGRAM #3
Special Guests: Conductor Przemyslaw Stanislawski & Bass-Baritone Laurentiu Rotaru
Thursday, November 5 at 7:30pm
First Presbyterian Church of Hartford
136 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT
Friday, November 6 at 8pm
St. Stanislaus B&M Church
101 E 7th Street, New York, NY
- Violin Concerto no. 2, op. 22 composed by Henryk Wieniawski
- World Premiere: Violin Concerto no. 1 composed by Bernard Stieler featuring Adrian Sylveen, violin
- Pacierz Staropolski for Baritone and Orchestra composed by Jakub Polaczyk featuring Laurentiu Rotaru
Tickets for all performances are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting TheVirtuosi.org.
The Polish Heritage Festival kicks off the Virtuosi's 2026/27 season which will feature Virtuosi Opera productions in New London, Hartford and New Britain of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro in January 2027 and Verdi's La Traviata in June 2027. Upcoming chamber orchestra concerts include their annual holiday concert in December 2026 at Central Connecticut State University featuring the winner of the 2026 Kosciuszko Foundation Wieniawski Competition and the Moniuszko Choir as well as a thunderous Beethoven Triple Concerto with soloists from the Julliard School of Music in March 2027. Stay up to date on program dates, locations and tickets by visiting TheVirtuosi.org
About Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra:
Established in 1997, the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra is Connecticut’s premier professional chamber orchestra, based in the Greater New Britain area, and dedicated to presenting both traditional and contemporary works to the public. As artists, the Virtuosi strive to be cultural leaders and teachers and to inspire our audiences to recognize the beauty and quality of classical music in any form.
The Orchestra, led by founder and artistic director Adrian Sylveen, presents approximately ten critically acclaimed concert and opera programs each season. Virtuosi also presents eight school concerts for the New Britain Department of Education. The group performs thirty times a season in New Britain, Hartford, New London, Middletown, New York, and Waterbury. Virtuosi also presented occasional concerts in Mystic, Meriden, New York City, and Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit TheVirtuosi.org.
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