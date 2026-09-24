POLISH HERITAGE FESTIVAL Will Present World Premieres and Classical Masterworks

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Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, under the artistic direction of Maestro Adrian Sylveen, announced today the Polish Heritage Festival, a three-concert series celebrating the classical musical legacy and future of Poland. Curated by Maestro Sylveen, himself a Polish immigrant, the concerts will feature three distinct programs, including exciting guest artists and world premieres, at three different Connecticut venues. In addition, two of the programs will be performed in New York.

The breadth of the Polish repertory will be highlighted by orchestral masterworks by Fryderyk Chopin, Karol Szymanowski and Henryk Wieniawski performed alongside world premieres of commissions by Jakub Polaczyk (NYC), Sandra Tracz (Gdansk) and first performance of a violin concerto by Bernard Stieler (Poznan). Performing with the professional Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra will be world-class pianist Ina Jun, operatic vocal soloists, and Polish-American choirs. This trio of concerts, performed in venues in Connecticut and New York, will span eras, continents, and styles for an unforgettable panorama of Polish classical music.

POLISH HERITAGE FESTIVAL PROGRAM #1

Special Guests: Pianist Ina Jun and Bass-Baritone Laurentiu Rotaru

Sunday, October 11 at 3pm

New Britain Museum of American Art

56 Lexington St., New Britain, CT

Variation on 'Góralu, czy ci nie żal?' composed by Adrian Sylveen, text M. Galucki

World Premiere: Pacierz Staropolski (“Old Polish Lord’s Prayer”) composed by Jakub Polaczyk for Baritone and Orchestra featuring bass-baritone Laurentiu Rotaru

Chopin's Ballade no. 1 in G minor, op. 23 & Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante featuring pianist Ina Jun

POLISH HERITAGE FESTIVAL PROGRAM #2

Special Guests: Wojciech Bonarowski, Laura Andreini, Moniuszko Choir, Polonia Children’s Choir, Schola Cantorum Sanctae Rosae Limanae

Sunday, October 25 at 6pm﻿

﻿St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church

269 Parkville Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Sunday, November 1 at 6pm﻿

﻿The Cathedral of St. Joseph

140 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT

World Premiere: “In Via” - A meditation on John Paul II for Choir Soloists & Orchestra composed by Sandra Tracz, featuring soprano Emily Tate Daniel, mezzo-soprano AddieRose Brown and baritone Wojciech Bonarowski

Violin Concerto no.2, op. 61, composed by Karol Szymanowski featuring violinist Brunilda Myftaraj

Stabat Mater, op. 53 composed by Karol Szymanowski featuring soprano Laura Andreini, mezzo-soprano AddieRose Brown, and baritone Wojciech Bonarowski

POLISH HERITAGE FESTIVAL PROGRAM #3

Special Guests: Conductor Przemyslaw Stanislawski & Bass-Baritone Laurentiu Rotaru

Thursday, November 5 at 7:30pm

First Presbyterian Church of Hartford

136 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT

Friday, November 6 at 8pm

St. Stanislaus B&M Church

101 E 7th Street, New York, NY

Violin Concerto no. 2, op. 22 composed by Henryk Wieniawski

World Premiere: Violin Concerto no. 1 composed by Bernard Stieler featuring Adrian Sylveen, violin

Pacierz Staropolski for Baritone and Orchestra composed by Jakub Polaczyk featuring Laurentiu Rotaru

﻿Tickets for all performances are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting TheVirtuosi.org.

The Polish Heritage Festival kicks off the Virtuosi's 2026/27 season which will feature Virtuosi Opera productions in New London, Hartford and New Britain of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro in January 2027 and Verdi's La Traviata in June 2027. Upcoming chamber orchestra concerts include their annual holiday concert in December 2026 at Central Connecticut State University featuring the winner of the 2026 Kosciuszko Foundation Wieniawski Competition and the Moniuszko Choir as well as a thunderous Beethoven Triple Concerto with soloists from the Julliard School of Music in March 2027. Stay up to date on program dates, locations and tickets by visiting TheVirtuosi.org

About Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra:

Established in 1997, the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra is Connecticut’s premier professional chamber orchestra, based in the Greater New Britain area, and dedicated to presenting both traditional and contemporary works to the public. As artists, the Virtuosi strive to be cultural leaders and teachers and to inspire our audiences to recognize the beauty and quality of classical music in any form.

The Orchestra, led by founder and artistic director Adrian Sylveen, presents approximately ten critically acclaimed concert and opera programs each season. Virtuosi also presents eight school concerts for the New Britain Department of Education. The group performs thirty times a season in New Britain, Hartford, New London, Middletown, New York, and Waterbury. Virtuosi also presented occasional concerts in Mystic, Meriden, New York City, and Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit TheVirtuosi.org.

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