PIPPIN will run at Playhouse on Park July 6 - August 21, 2022.

PIPPIN, written by Roger O. Hirson, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, will run at Playhouse on Park July 6 - August 21, 2022. This will be the final production in Playhouse on Park's 13th Main Stage Season. PIPPIN will be directed and choreographed by Darlene Zoller. Music Direction by Colin Britt. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of PIPPIN's Broadway opening! Celebrate this milestone by experiencing the magic of PIPPIN at Playhouse on Park. Time Out New York calls PIPPIN "...musical-theater showmanship at its best, a thrilling evening of art and craftiness spiked with ambivalence about the nature of enthrallment."

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power. In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.



Darlene Zoller (Director/Choreographer) is the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Playhouse on Park in which she has directed NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) and SWINGING ON A STAR and choreographed SCOTTSBORO BOYS, A CHORUS LINE and CABARET.



Colin Britt (Music Director): Playhouse on Park, most recently in their productions of Cabaret, Chicago (for which he and Darlene Zoller won the 2011 CT Broadway World Award for Best Direction), Company, and The Last Five Years. Other musical direction credits include Singin' in the Rain, Tommy, Fiddler on the Roof, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Joseph and the Amazing..., and Sweeney Todd.



The cast includes Thao Nguyen (Leading Player) Playhouse on Park: Mary Sunshine CHICAGO, Herman/2 Ladies CABARET; Theatre Alliance: Thuy MISS SAIGON; Cape Fear Regional Theatre: Donkey SHREK, Kate Wesler (Fastrada): Broadway National Tours: Fastrada PIPPIN, Roxie CHICAGO; Off-Broadway: Marta HARMONY; Regionally: Paper Mill Playhouse: THE PRODUCERS; TV/Film: THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, SuEllen Estey (Berthe) Broadway: Circle in the Square: Beggar Woman SWEENEY TODD; St. James Theatre: Charity Barnum/Jenny Lind BARNUM; Music Box Theater: Melissa Frake STATE FAIR; Regional: Alley Theatre: Mrs. Eynsford Hill PYGMALION; Arena Stage: Yvonne SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, Shannon Cheong (Pippin) Reagle Music Theatre: NICK JR LIVE! MOVE TO THE MUSIC, ANYTHING GOES, THE MUSIC MAN; Arlington Friends of the Drama: LEGALLY BLONDE, Juliana Lamia (Catherine/Player) High Street Arts Center: Diana Morales/Dance Captain A CHORUS LINE; Texas State University: Adult Women SPRING AWAKENING, Whitney A PIECE OF MY HEART, Gene Choquette (Charlemagne):Circle in the Square: Donny AMERICAN BUFFALO, John Proctor THE CRUCIBLE; Opera House Players: Nostradamus SOMETHING ROTTEN!, King Arthur SPAMALOT, Henry Higgins MY FAIR LADY, Brad Weatherford (Lewis/Player): The Argyle Theatre: PUNK ROCK GIRL (World Premiere); The Palace Theatre: Eddie MAMMA MIA, Principal Dancer QUEEN OF THE NIGHT; Casa Manana: John Quincy Adams BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson, Dalton Bertolone (Player) Playhouse on Park: Tribe HAIR; Sierra Repertory Theater: Mark A CHORUS LINE; The New London Barn: Action WEST SIDE STORY; Utah Festival of Opera: Finch NEWSIES, Ryan Byrne (Theo/Player): Opera San Jose: Geetar/Riff u/s WEST SIDE STORY; Clear Space Theatre: Emcee CABARET, Chantal LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, Riff Raff THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, Leyland Cockerl-Patrick (Player) Playhouse on Park: Benny IN THE HEIGHTS, Teagan La'Shay (Player/US Leading Player): Getup Stage Company: Mimi RENT; Western Connecticut State University: Mopsa HEAD OVER HEELS; Naugatuck Valley Community College: Natalie NEXT TO NORMAL, Jenny/Lisa Mr. Burns: A POST ELECTRIC PLAY, Oleode Oshotse (Player) Stages Repertory Theatre; The Queensbury Theatre; The Barter Theatre; The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina; The Metropolitan Opera House, Stephanie Reuning-Scherer (Player) University of Michigan Basement Arts :Marcy DOGFIGHT; West Hartford Summer Arts Festival: Sophie MAMMA MIA, Elle Woods LEGALLY BLONDE, Kristen Schoen-René (Player): Radio City Rockette; The Metropolitan Opera: Dancer THE MERRY WIDOW; NETworks National Tour: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN; Ogunquit Playhouse and The Gateway: Chastity ANYTHING GOES, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, Julia Solecki (Player): Peregrine Theatre Ensemble: Helga CABARET, Tribe Member HAIR; Earthstone Theatre Company: Saturninus TITUS ANDRONICUS, Bosola THE DUCHESS OF MALFI, Rae Janeil Sutherland (Player): Playhouse on Park: The Lady THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS; Brookfield Theatre for the Arts: Levora Verona DISASTER!; The Warner Theater: Mama/Ens DOGFIGHT; Ivoryton Playhouse: Rosie CABARET.



Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.



Tickets are now on sale for PIPPIN, and range from $40-$50. Group rates available. Student and Senior discounts are also available. Student Rush is $10 (cash only), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Previews are on July 6th & 7th, with all tickets at $20. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.



COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.