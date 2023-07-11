Niantic Bay Playhouse to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY This Summer

Prepare to snap your fingers and join the macabre madness as the Niantic Bay Playhouse proudly presents the uproarious and delightfully peculiar production of "The Addams Family Musical." This ghoulishly entertaining show will be performed from July 20th- August 6th and promises to be a devilishly good time for audiences of all ages.

Based on the iconic characters created by Charles Addams, "The Addams Family Musical" brings to life the spooky yet lovable Addams clan. The production features a wickedly talented cast, enchanting music, and a hilarious script that captures the uniquely twisted charm of the Addams family.

Synopsis:

In this fiendishly fun tale, the Addams family's world is turned upside down when their daughter, Wednesday, falls in love with a "normal" young man from a respectable family. As Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Pugsley, and Lurch attempt to host a dinner for Wednesday's new boyfriend and his parents, hilarity ensues. Secrets are revealed, loyalties are tested, and the boundaries of their delightfully creepy existence are pushed to the breaking point.

Under the direction of Erin Stanley, the production boasts a cast of award-winning actors who are bringing the eerie and enchanting world of the Addams family to life. The musical score, composed by Andrew Lippa, is a wickedly catchy fusion of styles that ranges from toe-tapping show tunes to haunting ballads, all with a touch of dark humor. Audiences can expect to hear memorable songs such as "When You're an Addams," "Pulled," and "Full Disclosure," as the characters sing their way through the twisted ups and downs of love, family, and the supernatural.

"The Addams Family Musical" is an unforgettable theatrical experience that celebrates what it means to be unique, embracing our quirks and celebrating the strange and wonderful aspects of life. Whether you're a fan of the original Addams Family or discovering them for the first time, this production promises to entertain, amuse, and leave you wanting to snap your fingers in delight.

Tickets for "The Addams Family Musical" are now available for purchase at the Niantic Bay Playhouse box office or online at https://www.nianticbayplayhouse.org . Don't miss your chance to experience this monstrously delightful show. Join us for an evening that will leave you in stitches!

About Niantic Bay Playhouse

The Niantic Bay Playhouse (formerly known as the Niantic Cinema) is the new home to East Lyme Regional Theater. East Lyme Regional Theater was founded by Erin Sousa-Stanley 12 years ago, and has since provided high quality performances and education for all ages.