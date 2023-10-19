Niantic Bay Playhouse to Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS

The timeless and beloved theater play "Steel Magnolias" is set to grace the stage once again, as it returns to Niantic Bay Playhouse. This revival promises to captivate audiences with its poignant storytelling, unforgettable characters, and timeless themes of friendship, resilience, and the enduring power of love.

"Steel Magnolias," written by Robert Harling, first premiered in 1987 and quickly became a beloved classic, both on stage and on the silver screen. The play takes place in a small town beauty salon in Louisiana and follows the lives of six vibrant women who forge deep bonds while navigating the joys and challenges of life. Through laughter and tears, the characters demonstrate the strength of female friendship and the indomitable spirit of the Southern woman.

Directed by Rob McGory, this production of "Steel Magnolias" promises to bring an authentic and heartfelt portrayal of the iconic characters to the stage. The cast features a talented ensemble of actors who will breathe new life into the beloved roles, showcasing their depth, vulnerability, and resilience.

The production will feature stunning set designs that transport the audience to the intimate beauty salon, where the story unfolds. The costumes will reflect the vibrant personalities of the characters and the time period, enhancing the overall visual experience.

"Steel Magnolias" has stood the test of time due to its universal appeal and relatability. Audiences of all ages will find themselves immersed in the lives of these strong and resilient women as they navigate life's triumphs and tribulations. The play's enduring message of love, laughter, and the strength of the human spirit continues to resonate with theater enthusiasts worldwide.

Tickets for "Steel Magnolias" are now available for purchase at Niantic Bay Playhouse.

Tickets for Steel Magnolias are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here, or at the box office (860-850-5072). Don't miss your chance to see this uplifting comedy.

Steel Magnolias will be performed at the Niantic Bay Playhouse, located at 279 Main Street, Niantic, CT, from October 20th- November 4th

About Niantic Bay Playhouse

The Niantic Bay Playhouse (formerly known as the Niantic Cinema) is the new home to East Lyme Regional Theater. East Lyme Regional Theater was founded by Erin Sousa-Stanley 12 years ago, and has since provided high quality performances and education for all ages.