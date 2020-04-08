Naugatuck Valley Community College Theater Department Holds Zoom Meeting to Brainstorm Alternatives For Production of CARRIE

Naugatuck Valley Community College's theater department, led by Professors Sasha Bratt and Gil Harel, held a Zoom meeting to discuss their cancelled production of Carrie, and to check in with students.

According to Patch, rather than thinking of the show being cancelled, the group talked about it being postponed, and discussed brainstormed alternative ways to still present the show.

"It's difficult to convey the warmth and euphoria that came through the speakers and screens of our Zoom cast meeting," said Harel. "We reflected on the many, many high points of the spring 2020 semester, and set our sights on the exciting prospects for the future."

"We talked, we sang, and basked in the glow one another's virtual company. It was, without question, a true panacea for the spirit."

Bratt is convinced that the show will go on in some capacity.

"As we were rehearsing CARRIE in the beginning of the semester, this cast and crew, like so many do, started to become a family," Bratt said. "Whatever the outcome, and however long it takes, and even if it changes form, this cast will finish this together. Last night wasn't the first step in that process; it was the next step."

Read more on Patch.





