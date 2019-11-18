Melissa Etheridge Heads to the Warner Theatre

Wednesday, April 15 at 8 pm in the Main Theatre, iconic Grammy and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter and activist Melissa Etheridge will rock the Warner Stage when she hits the road on THE Medicine Show tour.

Etheridge will be performing a variety of fan favorites but will also perform songs from her latest album The Medicine Show. The album deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion and, most profoundly, healing.

Through the songs she processed the deep fears and hurting she saw in the nation on collective and personal levels; "Shaking" about national anxiety, "Here Comes the Pain," personalizing the opioid crisis, the unifying "Human Chain" about the hope for healing, and the rocking, anthemic "Love Will Live." More highlights include the album-closer, "Last Hello" drawing on the incredible strengths and courage shown by the survivors of the Parkland school shootings, and the infectious "Wild and Lonely," and "Faded By Design," exploring themes of her past with a new perspective.

"A stunning collection... Etheridge at her best" - Forbes. "A proud declaration of resilience" - Rolling Stone. "She's back in full throttle" - American Songwriter. "Returns to the roaring arena rock that made her name" - AllMusic. This is one night NOT to be missed!





