Massenet's MANON Will Be Screened at the Warner

The 2019-2020 season of The Met: Live in HD will continue at the Warner Theatre on Saturday, October 26 with Massenet's MANON at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. The 2019-2020 season is sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. A complimentary 45 minute pre-opera lecture by Nunzio DeFilippis will be offered in the Studio Theatre Lobby two hours before the broadcast, sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.

Exhilarating soprano Lisette Oropesa stars as the irresistible title character, the tragic beauty who yearns for the finer things in life, in Laurent Pelly's revealing production. Tenor Michael Fabiano is the besotted Chevalier des Grieux, whose desperate love for Manon proves their undoing. Maurizio Benini conducts Massenet's sensual score.

Half and Full-Season Subscriptions are available. To purchase a Season Subscription or tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180.

