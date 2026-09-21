MACHINAL to be Presented at David Geffen School Of Drama At Yale

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David Geffen SCHOOL OF DRAMA will present Machinal by Sophie Treadwell, directed by Amanda Whiteley, October 9-16 at Yale Repertory Theatre.

Machinal features choreography by Andrew Rodriguez, scenic design by Hyojung Kim, costume design by Nicole Brooks Sanwandee, lighting design by Jacob Nguyen, sound design by Jinling Duan 段珒苓, projection design by Nate Britton, dramaturgy by Zoë Nagel, technical direction by Casper Apodaca, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, and stage management by Jonathan Fong 馮子睿.

The company includes Tessa Albertson, Kieron J. Anthony, Drew Bos, Shawn Bowers, John Maria Gutierrez, Junah Jang, Jack Kelley, and Anoushka Prasad; with Campbell Bas, Zack Hann, and Carly Thinfen.

ABOUT MACHINAL

Inspired by the 1927 case of convicted murderer Ruth Snyder, this expressionistic epic follows the heart-palpitating descent of an ordinary woman trapped inside a masculine hellscape. With its crackling dialogue, brutal humor, and unapologetic optimism for the human spirit, Machinal asks, what does it cost a person to survive a system that was never built to sustain them? How, if we are all cogs inside the machine of modernity, can we destroy the machine without destroying the body?

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 12 Hrs 24 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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