MACHINAL to be Presented at David Geffen School Of Drama At Yale
The expressionist epic will run October 9–16.
David Geffen SCHOOL OF DRAMA will present Machinal by Sophie Treadwell, directed by Amanda Whiteley, October 9-16 at Yale Repertory Theatre.
Machinal features choreography by Andrew Rodriguez, scenic design by Hyojung Kim, costume design by Nicole Brooks Sanwandee, lighting design by Jacob Nguyen, sound design by Jinling Duan 段珒苓, projection design by Nate Britton, dramaturgy by Zoë Nagel, technical direction by Casper Apodaca, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, and stage management by Jonathan Fong 馮子睿.
The company includes Tessa Albertson, Kieron J. Anthony, Drew Bos, Shawn Bowers, John Maria Gutierrez, Junah Jang, Jack Kelley, and Anoushka Prasad; with Campbell Bas, Zack Hann, and Carly Thinfen.
ABOUT MACHINAL
Inspired by the 1927 case of convicted murderer Ruth Snyder, this expressionistic epic follows the heart-palpitating descent of an ordinary woman trapped inside a masculine hellscape. With its crackling dialogue, brutal humor, and unapologetic optimism for the human spirit, Machinal asks, what does it cost a person to survive a system that was never built to sustain them? How, if we are all cogs inside the machine of modernity, can we destroy the machine without destroying the body?
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