Broadway Star Linda Eder Announced at The Ridgefield Playhouse

Acclaimed vocalist and Broadway star, Linda Eder returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage by popular demand on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8pm, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

Linda Eder's diverse repertoire spans Broadway, Standards, Pop, Country, and Jazz. When she performs "live" in concert, it is amazing to experience the ease with which she moves back and forth from one genre to another as if she were gifted with the vocal ability to perform each genre as well as all the others.

Eder is best known for her many collaborations with composer (and ex-husband) Frank Wildhorn - starring in the original Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde. As the tragic character "Lucy" in Jekyll & Hyde, Eder gained rave reviews as she belted out her signature songs "Someone Like You" and "A New Life."

