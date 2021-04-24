Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIGHT WARRIORS Brings Live Performance Back to the Bijou Theatre Next Month

The performance will stream online as well, on May 14.

Apr. 24, 2021  
LIGHT WARRIORS Brings Live Performance Back to the Bijou Theatre Next Month

Live performance will return to the Bijou Theatre with Light Warriors next month. The performance will take place both in person, and streamed online, on May 14, 2021 at 8:00pm.

Inspired by a survival of joy within the current onslaught on negativity, Light Warriors channels the subtle realms in every note, raising our collective frequencies and bringing love into action through an ancient-to-future synthesis of sound that blends rock, funk and reggae with global indie sensibilities. create a sound uniquely its own. Their music is both familiar and boundary-less, transmuting an energy that invokes uplift from the hopeless mundane, peace within and deep connection to our global human family.

Learn more and book at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-person-tickets-light-warriors-tickets-150971165821?aff=odwdwdspacecraft.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis

Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories
ACT of Connecticut Announces 2021 Annual Gala: INTO THE WOODS - IN CONCERT Edition Photo

ACT of Connecticut Announces 2021 Annual Gala: INTO THE WOODS - IN CONCERT Edition

Elm Shakespeare Company Announces Special Edition of Summer Shakespeare in Edgerton Park Photo

Elm Shakespeare Company Announces 'Special Edition' of Summer Shakespeare in Edgerton Park

THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be Presented by Fairfield Center Stage in June Photo

THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be Presented by Fairfield Center Stage in June

Elm Shakespeare Announces Upcoming Events Photo

Elm Shakespeare Announces Upcoming Events


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Korea Opera Festival Set For May and June 2021
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Seongnam Arts Center Connects People To Culture With AMX Networked AV Solutions