LIGHT WARRIORS Brings Live Performance Back to the Bijou Theatre Next Month
The performance will stream online as well, on May 14.
Live performance will return to the Bijou Theatre with Light Warriors next month. The performance will take place both in person, and streamed online, on May 14, 2021 at 8:00pm.
Inspired by a survival of joy within the current onslaught on negativity, Light Warriors channels the subtle realms in every note, raising our collective frequencies and bringing love into action through an ancient-to-future synthesis of sound that blends rock, funk and reggae with global indie sensibilities. create a sound uniquely its own. Their music is both familiar and boundary-less, transmuting an energy that invokes uplift from the hopeless mundane, peace within and deep connection to our global human family.
Learn more and book at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-person-tickets-light-warriors-tickets-150971165821?aff=odwdwdspacecraft.