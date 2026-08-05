LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT to Play Palace Theatre Stamford

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After a global run to nearly 100 cities, Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert, is launching a 60-city North American tour this fall. Fans will once again be transported to the Goblin City with a blend of live music and Jim Henson's musical fantasy masterpiece Labyrinth presented on a large HD cinema screen. Released 40 years ago on June 27, 1986, audiences will rediscover the feature film starring Jennifer Connelly and the incomparable David Bowie like never before as a live band performs the full soundtrack in sync with Bowie's unforgettable original vocals. 'Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert' will play Palace Theatre Stamford on september 19.

Producer Black Ink Presents is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more. 'Fans have embraced these live-to-picture experiences with incredible passion,' says Kinsner.

Starring Bowie and Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like 'Magic Dance,' 'Underground' and 'As the World Falls Down,' along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.

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