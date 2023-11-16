Join The Co-Artistic Directors Of Playhouse On Park For COFFEE & CONVERSATION

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Stephen Sondheim's Connecticut Home Now For Sale Photo 2 Stephen Sondheim's Connecticut Home Now For Sale
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 3 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Review: SPRING AWAKENING at The Wall Street Theater Photo 4 Review: SPRING AWAKENING at The Wall Street Theater

Join The Co-Artistic Directors Of Playhouse On Park For COFFEE & CONVERSATION

Sean Harris and Darlene Zoller, Co-Founders and Co-Artistic Directors of Playhouse Theatre Group, will host COFFEE & CONVERSATION at Playhouse on Park on five upcoming Saturdays from 10:30-11:30am: December 2nd, January 27th, March 16th, June 1st, and July 13th. Enjoy coffee and snacks, get to know Sean and Darlene, and meet fellow Playhouse patrons! To attend COFFEE & CONVERSATION, please RSVP to the box office at (860) 523-5900 ext.10 or boxoffice@playhousetheatregroup.org.

About Sean Harris: Playhouse on Park Directing Credits include BANDSTAND, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS (CCC Nomination), PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, PASSING STRANGE, ANGELS IN AMERICA, OF MICE AND MEN, CABARET, HAIR (CCC Nomination), and METAMORPHOSES. Acting Credits include: THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP, THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES, and THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED. Other NYC and Area Directing Credits: The Plaxall Gallery, Stages on the Sound, TBG, The Spence School, Western CT State University, Fifth Letter Productions. Sean has directed three productions at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival including the world-premiere of KISSED THE GIRLS AND MADE THEM CRY by Arlene Hutton, which won Best New/Original work by Broadwayworld in 2015 and was recently published by Playscripts.  Sean has a BA in Acting and Directing from DeSales University and an MFA from The New School for Drama/Actors Studio. He is currently on the Theatre Faculty at the Spence School and is also an acting coach for college and graduate school auditions. www.seanharrisnyc.com.

About Darlene Zoller: At Playhouse on Park, she has directed PIPPIN, NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) PINKALICIOUS, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE,SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING, SAY THINGS FUNNY, and choreographed; PIPPIN, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS, A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, CABARET, PASSING STRANGE among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its twentieth year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for I'D RATHER BE DANCING. CT Critics Circle nominee for Best Choreographer for HAIR, ROCKIN' THE FOREST and IN THE HEIGHTS. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. Social media followers know her as "the driveway lady" for having taught 450 consecutive days of WE'RE BETTER WHEN WE'RE DANCING dance classes online during the pandemic where she gathered a loyal following. Darlene is a former adjunct professor at the University of Hartford's Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, SMILE, CURTAINS and NUNSENSE. She also teaches dance classes for adults at The 224 ECOSpace in Hartford, Simsmore Square in Simsbury, and is a dance/fitness instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
The Ballard Institute Presents A SLICE OF CRAZY PIE By Madison J. Cripps, December 2 Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents A SLICE OF CRAZY PIE By Madison J. Cripps, December 2

To wrap up its 2023 Fall Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will welcome back Madison J. Cripps with A Slice of Crazy Pie.

2
Castle Craig Players Revive Raunchy Seuss Parody WHOS HOLIDAY! Photo
Castle Craig Players Revive Raunchy Seuss Parody WHO'S HOLIDAY!

Don't miss the raunchy one-woman parody 'WHO'S HOLIDAY!' at Castle Craig Players. Follow the bizarre journey of Cindy Lou Who, now bitter and living in a trailer home. A must-see for mischievous adult theater-goers this holiday season!

3
Westport Country Playhouse to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF in December Photo
Westport Country Playhouse to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF in December

Westport Country Playhouse will present the family-friendly musical 'The Lightning Thief' on December 2nd. Join in the magical adventure!

4
Kevin James to Bring OWLS DONT WALK Tour to the Warner Theatre in May Photo
Kevin James to Bring OWLS DON'T WALK Tour to the Warner Theatre in May

Comedian Kevin James will visit the historic Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT. The performance will happen on Friday, May 17 at 7:30 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov in Connecticut Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03)Tracker
All Shook Up in Connecticut All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Beetlejuice in Connecticut Beetlejuice
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (5/28-6/02)
WHOSE BARN IS IT ANYWAY? AT THEATER BARN DECEMBER 8TH & 9TH in Connecticut WHOSE BARN IS IT ANYWAY? AT THEATER BARN DECEMBER 8TH & 9TH
Ridgefield Theater Barn (12/08-12/09)
A Christmas Carol in Connecticut A Christmas Carol
The Legacy Theatre (11/29-12/10)
PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic in Connecticut PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
Million Dollar Quartet in Connecticut Million Dollar Quartet
ACT of CT (2/22-3/17)
Dubai's Iconic Frame Show in Connecticut Dubai's Iconic Frame Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You