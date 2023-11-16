Join The Co-Artistic Directors Of Playhouse On Park For COFFEE & CONVERSATION

Sean Harris and Darlene Zoller, Co-Founders and Co-Artistic Directors of Playhouse Theatre Group, will host COFFEE & CONVERSATION at Playhouse on Park on five upcoming Saturdays from 10:30-11:30am: December 2nd, January 27th, March 16th, June 1st, and July 13th. Enjoy coffee and snacks, get to know Sean and Darlene, and meet fellow Playhouse patrons! To attend COFFEE & CONVERSATION, please RSVP to the box office at (860) 523-5900 ext.10 or boxoffice@playhousetheatregroup.org.

About Sean Harris: Playhouse on Park Directing Credits include BANDSTAND, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS (CCC Nomination), PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, PASSING STRANGE, ANGELS IN AMERICA, OF MICE AND MEN, CABARET, HAIR (CCC Nomination), and METAMORPHOSES. Acting Credits include: THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP, THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES, and THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED. Other NYC and Area Directing Credits: The Plaxall Gallery, Stages on the Sound, TBG, The Spence School, Western CT State University, Fifth Letter Productions. Sean has directed three productions at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival including the world-premiere of KISSED THE GIRLS AND MADE THEM CRY by Arlene Hutton, which won Best New/Original work by Broadwayworld in 2015 and was recently published by Playscripts. Sean has a BA in Acting and Directing from DeSales University and an MFA from The New School for Drama/Actors Studio. He is currently on the Theatre Faculty at the Spence School and is also an acting coach for college and graduate school auditions. www.seanharrisnyc.com.

About Darlene Zoller: At Playhouse on Park, she has directed PIPPIN, NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) PINKALICIOUS, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE,SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING, SAY THINGS FUNNY, and choreographed; PIPPIN, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS, A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, CABARET, PASSING STRANGE among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its twentieth year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for I'D RATHER BE DANCING. CT Critics Circle nominee for Best Choreographer for HAIR, ROCKIN' THE FOREST and IN THE HEIGHTS. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. Social media followers know her as "the driveway lady" for having taught 450 consecutive days of WE'RE BETTER WHEN WE'RE DANCING dance classes online during the pandemic where she gathered a loyal following. Darlene is a former adjunct professor at the University of Hartford's Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, SMILE, CURTAINS and NUNSENSE. She also teaches dance classes for adults at The 224 ECOSpace in Hartford, Simsmore Square in Simsbury, and is a dance/fitness instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon.