Jeffrey Tambor, Samantha Cole and A.J. Gundell Return to The Ridgefield Playhouse with New Zoom Workshops

Workshops begin October 21!

No matter where you live you can learn from award-winning instructors from the comfort of your own home! The Ridgefield Playhouse continues to make their most popular classes available via Zoom this fall! Celebrity Voice Coach Samantha Cole and Emmy Award-winning musician/producer A.J. Gundell return with their popular Sing and Write Like a Pro Zoom Workshop on Wednesdays, October 21 - November 25. This workshop is for music artists who wish to learn about performing, vocal technique, proper mic use, songwriting, recording, licensing, as well as getting tips on marketing and promotional secrets from music industry insiders. Award winning actor Jeffrey Tambor teaches the Art of the Monologue on Tuesdays, October 20 - December 8. This Zoom workshop gives everyone, no matter where you live, the opportunity to work with a critically acclaimed actor who has been captivating audiences in both comedic and dramatic projects for more than forty years!

Celebrity Voice Coach Samantha Cole and Emmy Award-winning musician/producer Andy Gundell return with their popular Sing and Write Like a Pro Zoom Workshop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesdays, October 21 - November 25 from 7 - 9pm. This workshop is for music artists who wish to learn about performing, vocal technique, proper mic use, songwriting, recording, licensing, as well as getting tips on marketing and promotional secrets from music industry insiders. Guest speaker, Dave Novik, Exec. VP of A & R for Sony, RCA, Universal will be available for questions and answers during the last session. This event is part of our Classes @ The Playhouse Series and Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series, with support from Reliance Merchant Services. Scholarships are available through the generosity of the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund. Students will participate in a songwriting circle, get tips on audio engineering and gear, and program tips for a home studio. Students will come away with the knowledge of how to set up, market and release their own project. This class is part of our Classes @ The Playhouse Series and Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series with support from Reliance Merchant Services.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is pleased to invite award winning actor Jeffrey Tambor (The Larry Sanders Show, Arrested Development, Transparent), back for his fifth session as he teaches actors, writers and directors the art of the monologue - this time with a twist! What's the twist? Your monologue will be fully performed by another student. All actors will write and perform. All writers will write plus act in other people's work. All students will participate by writing and acting - even if you have never done it before. This class is all about discovery, having fun, and getting out of your comfort zone. As Jeffrey himself says, "THROW FEAR AND WORRY OUTSIDE THE WINDOW - WHERE THEY RIGHTFULLY BELONG." This Zoom workshop gives everyone, no matter where you live, the opportunity to work with a critically acclaimed actor who has been captivating audiences in both comedic and dramatic projects for more than forty years! In addition to his popular Zoom classes, he currently hosts the "Acting Schmacting" podcast where he has interviewed countless legends including Ron Howard, Angelica Huston, Dick Cavett and more. This class is part of our Classes @ The Playhouse Series and Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series with support from Reliance Merchant Services and Hearst Media Entertaining Conversations Series.

To register for classes ($300 - $495) call the box office at 203-438-5795 or visit our website ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Scholarships available through the generosity of the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund.

