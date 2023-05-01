Jann Klose and Dancers Celebrate New Album in Fairfield This Week

Jann Klose is celebrating the release of "Surrender" on May 4, at 7:30 PM, at The Shu Community Theater.

Special Guests include students from The Lee Lunt Studio of Dance. They are in Jann's music videos "Flesh and Blood," and "Sugar My."

Shu Community Theatre is at 1420 Post Road, in Fairfield, CT. The venue phone is 203-371-7956. The venue website is shucommunitytheatre.org.

Tickets are $25 for the balcony and $30 per person for orchestra and table seating, and available at Click Here

The Facebook event page is www.facebook.com/events/107762008880663 .

(Jann Klose is pronounced Yann Close - like "Let's get Close")

Jann says the song "'Surrender' is about winning, not losing: Winning, because there is enough strength inside to arrive at a point of true peace. A 'letting go' of baggage and a new, different approach to love, connection and self-awareness that wasn't present before."