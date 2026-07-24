JIM BRICKMAN: A CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION to Play The Bushnell in Hartford

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The Bushnell will present Jim Brickman's A Christmas Celebration on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 7:30 PM, in the Belding Theater.

Jim Brickman's A Christmas Celebration is just that. A holiday concert event filled with music, laughter and beautiful moments that last a lifetime. Be a part of the magic and join audiences of all ages, who call it their favorite Yuletide tradition. Some even say it's "The Best Christmas Show Ever." Grab your seats and find out yourself!

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 24, at 10 AM and can be purchased online, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

About Jim Brickman

Jim Brickman’s distinctive piano style and captivating live performances have revolutionized the popularity of instrumental music, making him a driving force behind modern American music.

The hit-making songwriter is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 22 Number One albums and 32 Top 20 Radio Singles. He’s garnered two Grammy nominations, Gospel Music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, a Canadian Country Music Award, and is a member of Pandora’s “2 Billion Streams” Club.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Brickman is one of pop-music’s most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising, to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 199’s “No Words,” and he’s gone on to sell ten million albums worldwide.

He’s written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 27th season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: “The Jim Brickman Show.”

His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like, Martina McBride, Carly Simon, Lady A, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, Jane Krakowski, and a host of country, R&B, Broadway, pop, and jazz musicians.

Brickman’s philanthropic endeavors include support of the “Entertainment Community Fund,” a scholarship in his name at The Cleveland Institute of Music (his alma mater), an endowment to “Playhouse Square,” Cleveland’s downtown theatre district and the Berklee Valencia Brickman Scholars Program.

Hope, faith and peace are truly at the heart of Jim Brickman’s passionate songwriting. “I write music to be shared — to soothe, to inspire, to celebrate, to love. To me, music is the pure and simple soundtrack to life’s most memorable moments.”

As a true artist that lives and breathes the music he creates, Jim Brickman is thrilled to introduce fans to his most recent songs and perform them live in concert halls across the world.

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