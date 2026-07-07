THE GREAT GATSBY to Kick Off The Bushnell's Broadway Series in Hartford

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Tickets for the North American tour of The Great Gatsby, based on the beloved novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, at The Bushnell will go on sale Tuesday, July 14, at 10 AM.

The party to end all parties will sparkle Tuesday, September 29, through Sunday, October 4, 2026 at The Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets will be available at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at (860) 987-5959 or emailing groups@bushnell.org

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

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