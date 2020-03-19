Ivoryton Playhouse Cancels THE GREAT GATSBY

Ivoryton Playhouse has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

It is with great sadness that we are now forced to cancel the second production in our season - THE GREAT GATSBY. It was the only reasonable decision in the current circumstances. The roaring twenties will only be a whisper in Ivoryton this year. We hope to include the show in our 2021 season.An early casualty of COVID -19 is the postponed production of Forbidden Broadway COMES TO IVORYTON. The cast hung up their costumes on Sunday but, fingers crossed, they will be back on May 27 for 3 weeks of madness and mayhem.

For those of you who have tickets to any of the cancelled or postponed shows, you will be receiving a phone call from us very soon. Thank you for your patience; we are dealing with over 50 performances - that's a lot of patrons we need to talk to. Please check our website for updates and information on upcoming shows.

FUTURE SHOWS ARE ON SALE!!! Guess what? You can still buy tickets on our website for shows that are in the summer and fall. Thank you so much for helping us to maintain some income over the next few months.

The generosity and kindness of our patrons and members warms my heart - so many people refusing refunds and sending donations - how lucky we are! These are unprecedented times and our main concern, of course, is for the health of our staff, board members, volunteers and patrons.

I hope you are all well and staying healthy and I want you to know that our thoughts and best wishes are with you. Looking forward to seeing you at the Playhouse very soon.

"...And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand"

Photo Credit: Jacqui Hubbard





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You