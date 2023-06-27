Ivoryton Playhouse Cabaret Series Returns This July

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of song, laughter, and joy as the highly anticipated Cabaret Series returns to Ivoryton. This series of two captivating installments promises to dazzle audiences with a delightful fusion of music and intimate storytelling.

The first installment of the Cabaret Series is set to take place on July 10th, just a few weeks away. Prepare to be transported to a realm of joy and hope as talented performer Schuyler Beeman returns to the Ivoryton stage, bringing an unforgettable night of standards and show tunes to life. Through his thrilling repertoire, Schuyler reminds us that even through turmoil, frustration, and fear, there are still moments of joy to be captured. Following his two-time sold-out run in NYC in 2012, this version of Reasons to Be Happy encapsulates Schuyler's happiness in the present.

Through an eclectic mix of genres and styles, both installments of the Cabaret Series will showcase unique local talents. This series promises something for every discerning music enthusiast, from Broadway show tunes to Irish folk standards and many things in between. The second installment of the Cabaret Series, coming August 21st, features none other than local folk singer and entertainer Michael McDermott! Michael McDermott & Friends is a heart-warming journey through stories of the McDermott family, featuring numerous traditional Irish tunes, both classic and contemporary.

"We are thrilled to present the Cabaret Series, a celebration of local, talented artists who enrich our community with their music and experiences', says Executive Producer Ben Hope. "Each installment aims to transport the audience on a satisfying musical journey, immersing them in live performance that blends the magic of song and story'.

Tickets for the first installment of the Cabaret Series are now available and can be purchased at Click Here. Reasons To Be Happy takes place on July 10th at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for students. Don't miss your chance to experience this sensational event that will leave you longing for more.

About Ivoryton Playhouse: The Ivoryton Playhouse is a nonprofit professional regional theatre and production house which produces six main stage shows a year. All events take place in the 112-year-old historic theatre building. The IPH is committed to bringing the finest in live theatre to the Shoreline Region with a commitment to education, engagement, and intimate shared experiences for its audience.