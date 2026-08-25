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Graham Nash Will Come to The Warner Theatre in September

The performance is on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 7:30 pm. 

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Graham Nash Will Come to The Warner Theatre in September

Graham Nash will come to the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 7:30 pm.  Graham Nash will perform a career-spanning retrospective of his six decades of contributions to contemporary music. Joined by Todd Caldwell (keyboards), Adam Minkoff (bass, drums, guitar, and vocals), and Zack Djanikian (guitar, bass, drums, and vocals), Nash will take the audience on a musical journey that encompasses his years with the Hollies, CSN, CSNY, and his beloved solo efforts.

Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, with Crosby, Stills, and Nash, and with the Hollies. He was also inducted twice into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN, and he is a GRAMMY Award winner. Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his multi-faceted career stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century. His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies opus, including“Ona Carousel” and “Carrie Anne,” continues all the way to Now (2023), his most recent solo album.

The original classic union of Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young) lasted but twenty months. Yet their songs are lightning rods embedded in our DNA, starting with Nash’s “Marrakesh Express,” and “Lady of the Island,” from the first Crosby, Stills & Nash LP (1969), and “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” on CSNY’s Déjà Vu (1970).

Nash’s solo career debuted with Songs For Beginners (1971), which included “Chicago/We Can Change the World” and

“Military Madness” and others. In addition to his string of solo albums, he has performed and recorded with David Crosby as Crosby/Nash. Their eponymously titled Graham Nash/David Crosby (1972) is bookended by Nash’s “Southbound Train”and “Immigration Man”.

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