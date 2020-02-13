Goodspeed Musicals Has Announced a Leadership Transition

Goodspeed Musicals' Board of Trustees announced today that a change in leadership will occur at the theatre after the 2020 season. Michael Gennaro, who has led the organization since 2015, has decided to retire from the position of Executive Director in December of 2020.

"I have an extraordinary amount of respect for Michael Gennaro. He had the difficult task of succeeding Goodspeed's longtime leader Michael Price, and has succeeded spectacularly. Under Michael Gennaro's leadership, Goodspeed has not only maintained its position as one of the most respected theatres in the country, but has embarked on new and ambitious programs while keeping a firm financial footing. We are extremely grateful for Michael's service and dedication," said Hila Rosen, President of the Goodspeed Board of Trustees.

"2020 marks almost five decades of my career in the theatre as an actor, producer, entertainment lawyer and arts manager. But I realize now that the time has come when I am ready to leave behind the day-to-day world of arts management and shift my priorities to family and other interests. I have had many exceptional experiences over the years and completing my career at Goodspeed Musicals - an organization that represents the pinnacle of the American musical theatre art form - has given me great pride and joy," said Michael Gennaro.

"I am thankful for the tremendous support, encouragement and friendship from Goodspeed's Board of Trustees and from its dedicated and passionate staff that is second to none. There is still important work to be done and there is no doubt that Goodspeed will have a bright and shining future," he added.

A national search will be conducted for new leadership for the organization. "The Board of Trustees looks forward to working with new leadership for our beloved theatres. We are confident that Goodspeed will continue to provide the world-class musical theatre experience that our audience expects at The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre," added Rosen.

Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the preservation, development and advancement of musical theatre and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards (for outstanding achievement). Goodspeed produces three musicals each season at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and additional productions at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., which was opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals; the official audio sponsor Sennheiser; and official auto sponsor Hoffman Audi. Goodspeed is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts.





