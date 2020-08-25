Goodspeed Musicals Announces New Set of Concerts Featuring David Lutken and The Seat Of The Pants Band

The newly-added Goodspeed by the River concerts will be held Thursdays – Sundays, September 10 - 27.

Goodspeed has announced a new fun and foot-stomping evening of live music featuring fan-favorite David Lutken and The Seat Of The Pants Band. Based on the huge success of the first set of outdoor concerts, Goodspeed Musicals has scheduled three new weekends of jubilant Americana music by the riverside! These newly-added Goodspeed by the River concerts will be held Thursdays - Sundays, September 10 - 27 at a NEW TIME, 5:30pm, on the lawn of The Goodspeed. Pack your picnic basket and lawn chairs and bring the family for a safe, fun and enjoyable Goodspeed evening.

David Lutken and The Seat of the Pants Band offer up something for everyone! Sing along to American melodies from all across the country. From Traditional American and Irish tunes to'50's and 60's Folk, mixed with the flavors of New Orleans Jazz, Bluegrass, Rock & Roll, Gospel, and of course beloved show tunes - it's a guitar strummin', harmonica playin' all-American celebration of song!

David Lutken has performed at Goodspeed Musicals and on Broadway as a musician and actor. He is known to Goodspeed audiences for his performances in productions including The Will Rogers Follies, Big River and Finian's Rainbow. Around Connecticut, David has performed his original show Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie (Westport Country Playhouse, Ivoryton Playhouse and TheaterWorks Hartford). Accomplished actor/singer/musicians Christine Lyons (Goodspeed's Big River) and Morgan Morse will join David in this celebration of our shared musical tradition.

Beginning September 10 - 27, 2020, concerts will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings on the Goodspeed lawn overlooking the scenic Connecticut River. All performances will be at a NEW TIME -- 5:30pm -- and are weather permitting. Come listen, sing along and enjoy a rousing musicale of Americana featuring a variety of songs from America's past and present.

Nothing says musicals like Goodspeed and nothing says summer like an outdoor concert. We've put the two together to create "Goodspeed by the River" - an outdoor concert event you won't want to miss.

All tickets are $25. Tickets are on sale now to all Goodspeed Members and will go on sale to the public beginning August 28, 2020. Tickets are only available by calling the Box Office at 860-873-8668. The Box Office is open Tuesday & Wednesday 10:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday & Friday 10:00am - 6:00pm and Saturday & Sunday 4:00pm - 6:00pm.

An exclusive outdoor dinner and concert package is available which includes a two-course meal and reserved table seating on the Gelston House lawn for just for $49 per person. Call the Goodspeed Box Office for details and to purchase.

Concerts on the Goodspeed lawn will have designated seating areas. Each seating area has space for up to six people (from the same party) and will be a minimum of 15 feet from other designated seating areas as required by Connecticut Reopen guidelines.

Please note that Goodspeed follows state and CDC guidelines for safety. Face masks are required at all times, except when seated in your Designated Seating Area. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances and at portable restrooms. All guests are asked to maintain a 6 foot distance from other guests and Goodspeed staff at all times while attending the event. A complete list of audience guidelines, seating plan and event information can be found at goodspeed.org

All guidelines are subject to change by federal, state, or local authorities. Please review all posted signage upon arrival for the most updated requirements.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the preservation, development and advancement of musical theatre and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards (for outstanding achievement). Goodspeed produces mainstage musicals each season at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and additional works at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., which was opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of Goodspeed's official audio sponsor Sennheiser and official auto sponsor Hoffman Audi. Goodspeed is supported in part by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts.

