Gilson Cafe & Cinema Launches GoFundMe to Stay Afloat in the Wake of the Health Crisis

The Gilson Theater has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help keep it afloat while its doors are closed due to the current health crisis.

"When the statewide lock down is lifted for dine-in restaurants and theaters, we hope to re-open our doors and resume the legacy of entertainment and hospitality we have worked hard to build," the GoFundMe states.



However, as the lock down stretches to the end of its second month, the theatre is struggling to continue to pay the costs of upkeep without income.

The Gilson's owner, Alan Nero, has dedicated his life toward the town of Winsted and its people. He has donated his time and money to the community, and taken losses when it's meant giving others the chance to move forward. The theatre is hoping to receive some of that generosity in return.

For those able to give $20, the theatre is offering 2 free tickets to an upcoming performance, as well as the donor's name published in special thanks on the theatre's screens before each showing.

To learn more or to donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.





