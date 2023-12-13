Gift Certificates Available to See Audra McDonald, Tony Kushner & More at Westport Country Playhouse

Gift certificates available to see Audra McDonald, Tony Kushner, Isaac Mizrahi, Fran Lebowitz, theatrical productions, playreadings, family shows, and more!

Westport Country Playhouse offers holiday gift certificates for a wide variety of upcoming events as the historic venue becomes a year-round performing arts center while continuing to produce theater. Gift certificates may be purchased for specific shows or redeemed for the recipient's choice. Gift certificates are available in any denomination, 24/7 online at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/gift-certificates/, or by calling the box office at 203-227-4177.

Gift certificates are on sale for the Playhouse's 2024 lineup, including “Good Witch/Bad Witch,” a concert by artists who played the roles of Glinda and Elphaba in Broadway's “Wicked,” on Saturday, January 20; “An Evening with Audra McDonald - Songs from Broadway and the Great American Songbook,” on Saturday, February 10; “In Conversation with Tony Kushner,” on Thursday, June 6; “Isaac Mizrahi – Live in Concert,” on Saturday, June 15; and “An Evening with Fran Lebowitz,” on Thursday, September 5.

Also, gift certificates are available for the Playhouse's traditional theatrical productions; Family Festivities, including “Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!,” on Saturday, April 27; and the Script in Hand playreading series on eight Monday evenings: February 5, March 11, April 15, May 13, June 10, September 9, October 7, and December 2.

More gift ideas can be found in an assortment of souvenir merchandise from the Playhouse's holiday show, “A Sherlock Carol,” including magnets, coasters, tote bags, ornaments, socks, jigsaw puzzles, posters, and scripts. The items are on sale in the lobby during the run of the family-friendly production, from December 19 through December 23. “A Sherlock Carol” is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle,” a Sherlock Holmes story, and Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol,” combined into one new mystery for all ages. Writer and director is Mark Shanahan, the Playhouse's incoming artistic director.

Holiday box office/lobby hours are: Tues., Dec. 12 through Fri., Dec.15: 12–5 p.m.; Tues., Dec. 19 through Sat., Dec. 23: 12 to 7 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 24 through Mon., Jan. 1: Closed. Gift certificates may be purchased online and printed at home at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/gift-certificates/. Gift Certificates do not expire. They cannot be applied towards rental events or benefit events.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.