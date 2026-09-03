GREEN RIVER: CCR Tribute Band to Perform at Cheney Hall

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Green River will bring its Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute show to the stage on Saturday, October 3 at 7 p.m. as part of the band's 15th Anniversary Legacy Tour.

For 15 years, Green River has performed the music of CCR, recreating the vocals, guitar work and southern rock sound associated with the band's late 1960s and early 1970s recordings. The concert will feature hits including “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and “Down on the Corner,” alongside deeper cuts and fan-selected favorites.

For its 15th Anniversary Legacy Tour, Green River is performing songs featured on John Fogerty's Legacy album alongside selections chosen by fans, with performances at concert halls, theaters and festivals across the country.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets range from $17.25-$59.25, with table seating and general center and side section options available. A $2 discount is available for seniors, students and military members, with additional discounts offered to groups of 10 or more. Green River will perform Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming