Based on the smash hit movie, Legally Blonde: The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods from a pink-loving SoCal sorority girl to a Harvard law student.

Feb. 09, 2024

Feel-Good Musical Comedy LEGALLY BLONDE Announced At Cheney Hall

OMG you guys!!! Legally Blonde - The Musical is coming to Cheney Hall

Based on the smash hit movie, Legally Blonde: The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods from a pink-loving SoCal sorority girl to a Harvard law student, all on her own terms.

In this fabulously fun, award-winning Broadway musical, our blonde heroine tackles any obstacle, all while staying true to her dreams through rousing songs and dynamic show-stopping dance numbers.

This feel-good musical comedy will be the most fashionable ticket in town - and is so much fun, it should be illegal!

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL

Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin
Book by Heather Hach
Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture

April 12 - 28
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM
Sundays at 2 PM

Tickets: $24 - $37
Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

Call 860-647-9824 or visit cheneyhall.org

For Tickets




