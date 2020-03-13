Fairfield Center Stage to postpone programming due to Covid-19. Read their statement below:

"While we have been in the midst of an unprecedented set of circumstances due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the FCS team has been closely monitoring the situation and how to proceed with the remainder of our season.

This morning, our gracious host for this weekend's performances of "Wit," St. Paul's Episcopal Church, has announced that they need to halt our building reservation due to necessary precautionary measures. We fully understand and support the decision and, though the production is now officially postponed, we remain committed to presenting the play at a later date to be determined. We have a beautiful piece of work crafted by our amazing actors and led by our Associate Artistic Director, Brian Crook. While we cannot share that work with you this weekend, we look forward to the future opportunity.

All existing ticket orders purchased for "Wit" will be automatically refunded via EventBrite in the next 24-48 hours.

In order to help to minimize the spread of this virus and in the spirit of the town of Fairfield's recommended social distancing, we are also taking precautionary measures for our upcoming auditions for "Mamma Mia!" In lieu of our scheduled in-person auditions at the Scandinavian Club this Sunday and Monday, we have decided to instead hold "virtual auditions."

All parties interested in auditioning can submit a video audition to christy@fairfieldcenterstage.org by 9pm on Tuesday, March 16th. Please sing a short song (under one minute) in the style of the show and be sure to announce your name and age (if under 18) in the submission. You may use live or recorded piano accompaniment or a karaoke track while singing. A capella singing is discouraged. YouTube is a great source for karaoke tracks. If you have a headshot and resume, you may include that with your submission.

Callbacks will also be held virtually. If you have already received a callback from attending season general auditions last summer, we will update the audition folder with accompaniment tracks that you can use. All callback submissions should be received by 9pm on Wednesday, March 18th.

While we do intend to keep the "Mamma Mia" performances as scheduled for May 1-10, 2020, we are also preparing for a postponement, if necessary, and it is our intention to present the show when conditions allow.

We hope that our community stays healthy, and we are doing everything on our part to ensure just that. While "the show must go on," so must these common sense practices. We look forward to seeing you in person again when we are all able, and wish you all good health in the meantime!

Sincerely,

Christy Newsom, on behalf of the FCS Team

Artistic Director"





