Fairfield Center Stage Presents THE FIERCE URGENCY OF NOW

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group, will present THE FIERCE URGENCY OF NOW in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This performance will be broadcast on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and will also be made available after the live performance.

The 60-minute event will feature three of Dr. King's most famous speeches, read aloud by Robert Alexander, Brian Crook, Noel Ginyard, Jeramie Gladman, Avery Owens, Sana "Prince" Sarr, Jahi Kassa Taharqa, Garth West, and Leondra Smith-West, and also feature songs by Alana Cauthen and Javier Colon.

The event will be presented free of charge on the Fairfield Center Stage Facebook and YouTube pages on Monday, January 18th at 7pm.

Associate Artistic Director Brian Crook says, "On this day of service in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we bring to you his words and principles to inspire YOU to serve, not just today, but whenever you are able. Compassion in today's world is fleeting, but it is the way through. [You] will hear three of Dr. King's most iconic speeches in their entirety. Listen to the words. Participate in reflective thought and conversation. Think about where we are, where we've come from and all the possibilities of the places we could go as a nation, and then decide how you can contribute to the betterment of our society. In the words of Dr. King, 'If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.'"

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage has dedicated our inaugural seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues, as well as producing a free annual 'musical in concert' outdoors in downtown Fairfield in hopes that it will become a town-wide tradition at the start of summer.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org