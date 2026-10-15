FEAR OF HEIGHTS – A VERY FUNNY PHOBIA to Play Westport Country Playhouse

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​Westport Country Playhouse's Barnstormer Series will present “Fear of Heights – A Very Funny Phobia,” a biographical story about an Irish-American whose fear of heights led him to break with family tradition and forge a career far removed from the dangerous steelwork of his father and grandfather.

Written and performed by award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and television host Kevin Flynn, and directed by Conor Bagley, the show will take place Monday, October 26, at 7 p.m. in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, adjacent to the Playhouse. Tickets are $20; general admission, seating is limited/unreserved Running time is approximately 70 minutes. Recommended ages: PG-13.

Kevin Flynn's grandfather, Paddy Flynn, was immortalized in Charles C. Ebbets' iconic 1932 photograph, “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper,” which captures 11 ironworkers taking a lunch break on a steel beam high above the Manhattan skyline. Seated at the far right, Paddy appears perched on a lonely beam seemingly floating in the sky, with the city's towering skyscrapers stretching out below.

This breathtaking image sets the stage for “Fear of Heights,” Kevin Flynn's biographical story of growing up in an Irish-American family whose generations of men earned their living as New York City steelworkers—and of the very different path he ultimately established for himself, shaped by his fear of heights.

Starting out as a professional soccer player, Flynn made the transition to stand-up comedian by winning the prestigious Boston Comedy Riot and launching a career in comedy and acting. His film and television credits include “The Heartbreak Kid” with Ben Stiller, “Me, Myself & Irene” with Jim Carrey, “Osmosis Jones” with Bill Murray, “The World's Greatest Beer Run” with Russell Crowe and Zac Efron, and HBO's “Sex and the City.”

A comedian, actor, and sports host, Flynn has covered World Cup soccer for Fox Sports, ESPN, and ABC. His ESPN show “SportsFigures” won the POLK Award for excellence in children's programming, and he created “Over the Ball,” a weekly ESPN Network sports podcast named MLS Talk Show of the Year. In 1996, Flynn hosted Discovery Channel's “Go for It,” an extreme-adventure series that took him swimming with sharks, skydiving, and scaling dangerous peaks. The experience inspired his one-man show, “The Go for It Guy,” which won Best of Fest at both the Boston Comedy Festival and HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen. Flynn is also the founder and executive director of the Nantucket Comedy Festival and teaches Stand Up & Learn, a stand-up comedy program for ages 12–16.

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