Evenings @7 Presents THE PAPERMARKET

Based on a true story. In 1987, 1250 union workers of the International Paper Company plant in Jay, Maine, walked out on strike. Dragging on for a year and a half, the conflict between the small-town papermakers and the multibillion-dollar corporation brought the community closer together; in other ways, it ripped the town apart. Monica Wood's PAPERMAKER, tells the moving and thoughtful story of two families in the midst of this bitter dispute.

Evenings@7 offers FREE presentations of intimate script-in-hand play readings. Open to the public, these ONE-NIGHT ONLY performances are part of Little Theatre's mission to develop art and artists. This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements. The 2019 season continues with Monica Wood's THE PAPERMAKER produced by Mark O'Donnell on April 16th and OTHER DESERT CITIES written by John Robin Baitz and produced by Angela Dias on May 14th.

Shows are open to the public & free of charge, however, donations are gladly accepted.

For more information regarding, call the Box Office at 860-647-9824.

THE PAPERMAKER by Monica Wood

April 16th, 2019

Director: Mark O'Donnell





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You