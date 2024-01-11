Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is Accepting Applications For The 2024 Young Playwrights Festival

The application will remain open until Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:59pm PST.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

 The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is now accepting applications for the 2024 Young Playwrights Festival, which will be held on its campus from May 17-19, 2024. The application will remain open until Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:59pm PST.

The annual Young Playwrights Festival offers students a hands-on opportunity to learn about dramatic form and structure as they experience the signature O'Neill play development process firsthand. Five featured playwrights will be selected to receive professional-level support from a dedicated creative team to develop their 10- to 15-page short plays. This development process will culminate in a public script-in-hand reading of their pieces. Additional applicants will be invited to attend the festival as Guest Playwrights and will participate in workshops and hear their scripts read aloud.

“Each year, the O'Neill looks forward to engaging with the stories that matter to this generation of students,” Director of Education Sophia Chapadjiev said. “It is a privilege to support these young people as they develop their unique artistic voices and to be a part of what is, for many, the first chance they have to hear their work read aloud by actors.”

Applying students must be United States residents between the ages of 12 and 18 and currently enrolled in middle or high school. They do not need to have previous experience as a playwright.

“Whether students have never written a play before or have written many, we hope they will consider submitting work to us,” Chapadjiev said. “Between our Featured and Guest playwright spots, we have an opportunity to meet students where they are at in their creative journey.”

The O'Neill strongly encourages local students to apply. Travel and lodging are not provided for this event.

Applications can be submitted HERE. There is no application fee for the Young Playwrights Festival and participation is free for all invited playwrights.

More information about the Young Playwrights Festival and its application process is available at www.theoneill.org/ypf



Recommended For You