Elm Shakespeare Company's Summer Players Camp to Return Summer 2024

Elm Shakespeare Company's Summer Players Camp is offering a unique blend of theatrical education and exhilarating fun that promises more than just an ordinary camp experience. This year, young thespians are invited to plunge into the enchanting world of Elizabethan Theatre, transforming their summer into an adventure filled with creativity, camaraderie, and theatrical exploration.

From mastering stage combat to refining vocal and movement techniques, participants will receive unparalleled instruction from seasoned industry professionals. But that's not all – each camper will play a vital role in producing a captivating 30-minute rendition of one of Shakespeare's timeless plays, complete with handcrafted costumes, props, and backdrops.

“Elm Shakespeare's Summer Players Camp is not just a camp; “said Rebecca Goodheart, Producing Artistic Director of Elm Shakespeare. “It's a journey into the heart of connection. It's where the magic of theater brings us closer, helping us understand not only Shakespeare but each other. We're committed to creating an environment where every young person feels part of something bigger, learning to listen, share, and empathize. Through our shared love for the stage, we discover how to express ourselves authentically and build genuine relationships. It's these connections that transform our camp into an unforgettable experience, and we're excited to welcome your child into this warm, supportive community. Together, we'll explore the wonders of Shakespeare’s work and the beauty of forming deep, lasting friendships.”

Hear from those who've experienced the magic: "Last summer was transformative for my daughter. She not only developed her acting skills but also found a second family within her theatre troupe," shares a parent of a former camper. This sentiment echoes the spirit of Elm Shakespeare's Summer Players Camp, where every child leaves with not just improved theatrical skills but invaluable life experiences.

Register now at www.ElmShakespeare.org and secure their spot for a summer they'll never forget!