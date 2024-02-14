EVOLVE Will Be Performed By Hartt Senior Dancers Next Month

The University of Hartford’s The Hartt School Dance Division will perform “Evolve” the Spring Senior Dance Concert. Performances are Wednesday, March 6th, Thursday, March 7th, and Friday, March 8th at 7:30 p.m. in the Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Theater at the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford.

“Evolve” is an evening-length performance showcasing the original works and solo commissions of seniors Kaitlyn Combs, Shannon Courtney, Kennedy Davidson, Meghan Keller, James O’Gilvie, and Kristina Shaw. Discovering and refining their artistic voices over the past four years, each senior now premieres their original choreography exploring themes of growth and maturation, finding strength in others, taking action, and discovering the beauty in all aspects of life. The spring performance also features a collaboration with The Hartt School’s Composition Department, providing five newly composed scores by Jason Cain, JingXian Chen, Elena Ciampa, Aiden Dumitru, and Benjamin Sheehan.

In addition to their group works, these dancers will perform solos commissioned by esteemed professional choreographers Shannon Alvis, Gregory Dolbashian, Charis Haines, Loni Landon, Jamar Roberts, and Thomas Vacanti. These solos highlight each dancer’s individual style and growth throughout their educational journey at The Hartt School. Come join us for an evening of dance celebrating the seniors’ development and evolution over the past four years.

To purchase tickets, contact the University of Hartford Box Office at (860) 768-4228 or (800) 274-8587, or visit www.hartford.edu/boxoffices.aspx. Tickets are $10, required in advance, and will not be available at the door. University of Hartford students, faculty, and staff receive one free ticket with a valid University ID.

Photo Credit: Jack Gerrity

