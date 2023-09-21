Drama Works Theatre Company To Present Biographical Drama, BARRYMORE

Barrymore offers audiences a fascinating glimpse into the illustrious, yet scandalous, life of the legendary actor.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Drama Works Theatre Company, a resident theatre company in Old Saybrook, will present the final full-length play of its 2023 season with William Luce's biographical play Barrymore. The show stars Christie Max Willams as John Barrymore with Frank DiCaro as the prompter and is directed by Ed Wilhelms. Performances will take place October 20, 21, 27, & 28 at 7:30 PM and October 22 & 29 at 3:00 PM.

Barrymore offers audiences a fascinating glimpse into the illustrious, yet scandalous, life of the legendary actor. Largely a one-man play, Barrymore depicts the idolized stage and screen star a few months before his death in 1942 as he rehearses a revival of his triumphant Broadway performance of Richard III. Barrymore jokes with his imagined audience, spars with his prompter, reminisces about his siblings, Lionel and Ethel, and remembers the better times in his life. Luce's play had an impressive run on Broadway in the 1990's.

Making his Drama Works debut is actor Christie Max Williams as Barrymore. Williams has enjoyed a long and distinguished career on stages in New York, California, and Connecticut. In Connecticut, as a member of Flock Theatre, he played James Tyrone in the Connecticut Critics Circle Award-winning production of Long Day's Journey Into Night at Monte Cristo Cottage. Williams, whose credits are wide-ranging, takes on the challenging role of John Barrymore with gravitas and aplomb. Barrymore also brings back actor Frank DiCaro, most recently seen in the company's production of A Walk in the Woods.

The theatre's selections for next year's season will be announced in the coming months. Auditions for the 2024 season will be held in early November. Local actors are encouraged to check online for more details. The company seeks actors of all types and levels of experience.

Drama Works Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, resident performing arts company dedicated to the production of thought provoking, inspiring and relevant theatre.




